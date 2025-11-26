NNPC/Heirs Energies Breaks New Ground as OML 17 Doubles Output, Adding Over 135 MMscf/d to Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Supply

UGO AMADI

The NNPC/Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture (JV) has achieved a major breakthrough with the innovative, rigless recompletion of a key non-associated gas well in OML 17. This pioneering intervention – the first of its kind in Nigeria – has doubled the JV’s gas output to a peak of 135 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d), delivering a significant boost to domestic gas supply and strengthening the nation’s energy security.

This significant production increase has transformed power generation across the eastern network. Transcorp PLC – TransAfam Power, one of Nigeria’s leading power generation plants, has quadrupled its output, rising from an average of 50 megawatts to more than 180 megawatts, with peaks of 200 megawatts. Other power plants also supplied by the network, including First Independent Power Limited (FIPL) and Geometric Power, have also recorded more stable operations and higher generation.

In total, the power plants now receiving gas from the Joint Venture have seen

combined output surge from around 100 megawatts to more than 350 megawatts. This increased power generation provides enough energy to power hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses – reducing blackouts, supporting hospitals, and schools, and keeping factories, small enterprises, and critical infrastructure running.

The operation has already drawn high-level recognition. Mrs Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, wrote to Heirs Energies CEO Osa Igiehon, “I congratulate the entire Heirs Energies team on this remarkable achievement, which is a testament to the strength of Nigerian engineering expertise and the value of persistent technical innovation.”

She added, “Please be assured of my continued support as you expand your operation across the energy sector, unlocking additional oil and gas resources to power homes, industries and commercial activities nationwide.”

The Well at the centre of this success had previously been shut in due to excessive water production. Rather than drilling a new well or undertaking a conventional workover, Heirs Energies engineered a rigless through-tubing recompletion into an untapped reservoir interval. Completed safely, in record time, and at just 15% of the cost of drilling a new Well, the operation sets a new standard for rigless solutions in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Udy Ntia, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, said: “This innovative intervention demonstrates NNPC’s strong commitment to unlocking the nation’s gas resources in support of national development. The performance of the NNPC/Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture shows the power of partnership, disciplined execution, and innovation in driving substantial value for Nigeria.”

Engr. Seyi Omotowa, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NUIMS, added, “This project reflects NUIMS’ strategic focus on safe, efficient, and value-driven upstream operations. It is a model for the type of innovative solutions required to optimise Nigeria’s hydrocarbon assets.”

The NNPC/Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture continues to advance gas-focused, innovation-driven developments, aiming to expand domestic gas supply, strengthen electricity generation, build local capacity, and support broader economic and industrial growth. This latest success reinforces the JV’s commitment to delivering energy that powers homes, industries, and national prosperity

Osa Igiehon, Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Energies, said: “This milestone is another testament to Heirs Energies’ leading capabilities in managing brownfields. The ingenuity, thoroughness, and resilience of our 100% Nigerian workforce made this possible. We remain committed to supporting Nigeria’s gas-to-power agenda through innovation-led, responsible, and performance-driven upstream operations.”

Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa.