Nigeria Police Force nabs , repatriates escaped fraud convict to Turkey

November 26, 2025
by Peter Anayo0117

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, has successfully repatriated a 61-year-old Turkish national, Acar Huseyin, to the Republic of Turkey to face his outstanding prison sentence.

Huseyin, according to a release issued by the Force Spokesman CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, was convicted for fraud by the Istanbul Anadolu High Criminal Court earlier this year, fled Turkey shortly after judgment in an attempt to evade serving a sentence of 14 years, 8 months, and 10 days.

He subsequently travelled through the Middle East into Nigeria.

In July 2025, INTERPOL NCB Ankara published a Red Notice, requesting member countries to locate and arrest the fugitive.

Acting on this request, INTERPOL NCB Abuja initiated discreet intelligence-led operations which led to his arrest in Abuja.

Following the completion of the necessary documentation and in collaboration with relevant international partners, the fugitive has been successfully repatriated to Istanbul to commence his sentence.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has commended the INTERPOL unit for its professionalism and reaffirmed that Nigeria will not serve as a refuge for any fugitive or escaped convict.

He emphasised the NPF’s continued commitment to honouring international obligations, strengthening police-to-police cooperation, and supporting global efforts against transnational crime.

 

