NDPHC workers beg Vice President to intervene on policy shift in promotion criteria

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The staff members of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) have appealed to Vice-President Sen. Kashim Shettima and other Board members to reverse what they described as “a unilateral policy change in the promotion criteria for staff of the company”.

Addressing some selected newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the workers called for an urgent intervention by the Board to reconsider unilateral promotion policy change which they said is negatively affecting NDPHC staff welfare.

Aside from addressing Vice-President Shetima, the appeal was addressed to the Governors of Borno, Katsina, Kwara, Ekiti, AkwaIbom and Imo States.

According to the workers, who prefer to remain anonymous to avoid victimization, “we, the concerned staff members of NDPHC, are writing to express our concern and objection to the proposed change in promotion criteria by the Managing Director, Engr. Jenniffer Adighije, for increasing the passing mark to 75% for all cadres.

“This is a significant departure from the existing criteria of 60% for junior and mid-cadre staff and 65% for management, which she has implemented without prior consultation or notice”.

They noted that the “unilateral decision” will have far-reaching, negative effects on their members by demotivating, increasing their stress and anxiety, bringing about high attrition rates, reducing their performance and bringing about a trust deficit between them and the Board.

They stated that “the lack of consultation and transparency may damage staff confidence in management, breeding mistrust and discontent,” adding that “we urge the Board and Senate to review this decision, reinstate the original criteria, and engage stakeholders in discussions on any future changes, ensuring fairness, transparency, and consistency in our promotion process”.

A top management staff of the company acknowledged heightened restiveness among the staff members since the promotion criteria were changed, adding that the management team is already engaging the Managing Director, whom he accused of unilaterally carrying out the changes.

He noted that the 60% have been implemented for the junior and mid-cadre, while the goal post for the senior cadre was changed mid way into the game.

