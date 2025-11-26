Jos gear up for historic Jesus crusade

November 26, 2025
Worship

by Peter Anayo

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Christian community in Plateau State is gearing up for a historic evangelical gathering, the Jos Jesus Crusade, happening from December 17th to 21st, 2025.

This powerful crusade is a divine mandate to win Jos for Jesus, foster unity, and bring transformational spiritual impact to the city.

Take the Nations (TTN), in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State Chapter, made this known during a press conference at St. John’s College, Jos.

Secretary of the central planning committee, Evangelist Joshua Mape, revealed the crusade will run from 3:pm to 9:pm.

He said the crusade will be an unforgettable experience featuring anointed gospel ministers, electrifying praise, and deep worship, saying, “expect miracles, revival, and personal encounters with God.”

According to him, “the Special guests to be present are Evangelist Daniel Du Toit, International evangelist and founder of Take The Nations, Mallam Razphil and other anointed gospel ministers.

Organisers say the Jos Jesus Crusade is a divine mandate aimed at winning souls, strengthening unity among churches, and delivering transformational spiritual impact to the city.

Churches from a wide range of denominations across Plateau State are collaborating to host the event, which is expected to draw thousands of worshippers.

Highlighting programme of events, the secretary Central Planning Committee acknowledged that Women’s Conference: Saturday, 13th December, Ministers’ Conference: Thursday-Saturday, 18th-20th December, while daily publicity rallies across Jos and its environs as well as two massive Jesus Marches on 10th December and 17th December.

Representing CAN Chairman Rev. Dr. Dunka Gomwalk, CAN Plateau State Secretary Pastor Julius Arabo urged Christians across the state to participate actively, describing the crusade as an opportunity for a unified move of God in Plateau.

The invitation extends to all residents of Plateau State and beyond, encouraging attendees to come with faith and expectation.

 

