November 26, 2025
Trending now

Tinubu Declares A Security Emergency, Orders Army, Police To Recruit More Personnel

Gov Sule presents N517.5bn 2026 budget proposal to Nasarawa Assembly

PSC NPF execute Presidential directive on recruitment of 30,000 Police Officers

Wike orders heightened security in Abuja as “Operation Sweep” resumes

Stakeholders, general public investigating hearing processes held at Nat’l Assembly Complex in…

Hon Muhammed Ali briefs journalist on urgent need to address frequent Banditry…

Firm launches structured platform for safer online trading

Dep Gov Kayode Alabi chairs ‘Safer Kwara’ Committee

Bayelsa marks 2025 sixteen days of activism, champions fight against digital violence

Jos gear up for historic Jesus crusade

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Hon Muhammed Ali briefs journalist on urgent need to address frequent Banditry attack , rampant killings, Kidnapping in Niger State, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo097

Hon Jafaru Muhammed Ali, representing Borgu/,Pgwara FederalConstituencyNiger State, briefing the journalist on the urgent need to address the frequent banditry attack, Rampant killings, kidnappings in Borgu, Pgwara, local Government, Niger State, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO:  Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 10, 2024

Editor

Ongoing 55th session of parliament conference on World Trade Organisation Inter-Parliamentary Union in Switzerland

Peter Anayo

Nigeria First lady pays visit to IBB, Abdusalami in Minna

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO