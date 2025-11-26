Gov Sule presents N517.5bn 2026 budget proposal to Nasarawa Assembly

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, presented a budget proposal of N517.5billion for 2026 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Sule, while presenting the appropriation bill tagged: ”Budget of Strategic Consolidation” before the Assembly in Lafia, commended the legislature for their consistent support in passing appropriation bills.

He explained that the theme of the 2026 budget was in line with his administration’s development agenda to

consolidate on ongoing infrastructure projects, enhance connectivity and economic competitiveness among others.

According to the governor, the sum of N212.79 billion representing 41.12 per cent of the budget is earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while N304.75 billion goes for capital expenditure.

Sule said that the ratio of the recurrent to capital spending shows improvement in his administration’s commitment to investing in capital spending.

He highlighted the main sectoral breakdown of the budget to include:

Administrative Sector, N108.70 billion, Economic Sector, N221.84 billion

Law and Justice Sector, N16.09 billion, and Social Sector, N170.92 billion.

The governor further stated that the sub-sectors breakdown shows that Infrastructure would gulp N157.80 billion representing 30.5 per cent,

Education, N92.91 billion representing 7.95 per cent, Science, Technology and

Digital Economy, N4.92 billion, representing 0.95 per cent, Governance, Security and General Administration, N142.96 billion representing 27.62 per cent.

Others are Finance, Investment and

Trade, N39.19 billion representing 7.57 per cent, Health, N37.19 billion representing 7.19 per cent, Agriculture and

Water Resources, N31.85 billion, representing 6.15 per cent, Environment and Community Development, N28.32 billion, representing 5.42 per cent.

Also, Information and Tourism to take N18.65 billion, representing 3.60 per cent, Legislation, N16.59 billion representing 3.21 per cent , Law & Justice, N16.09 billion representing 3.11 per cent, Youth and Sport Development N10.01 billion representing 1.93 per cent, as well as Humanitarian and Women Empowerment to gulp N2.50 billion representing 0.48 per cent of the budget.

Sule said that his administration remains committed to enhancing capacity to serve the people of Nasarawa State.

Receiving the budget, Dr Danladi Jatau, Speaker of the Assembly, assured the governor of effective collaboration and speedy passage of the budget proposal for the growth and development of the state.

“I want to reassure you that the 7th Assembly under my leadership will continue to uphold the highest standards of legislative excellence.

“We will remain steadfast in our mandate, and we shall provide the necessary legislative backing to ensure that government policies and programmes are implemented smoothly, effectively for the benefit of our people,” he said.

Jatau urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the state to comply with all budgetary provisions in the implementation of the budget.

He also called on the people of the state to continue to promote peace, unity, brotherhood and mutual respect, irrespective of political, ethnic and religious affiliations.

“Let us continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule, as we work together to build the Nasarawa State of our dreams,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state’s 2025 budget was at N476.5bn.

