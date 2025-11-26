Firm launches structured platform for safer online trading

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The days of Online scammers thriving in Nigeria will soon come to an end, with the launch of a new classified online platform, known as Marketplace Naija, introduced with the aim of providing safer, more structured and reliable way for people to buy and sell goods and services digitally without being scammed.

The platform, accessible at www.marketplace.ng aims to connect buyers and sellers across the country while addressing long-standing challenges in digital transactions, including difficulty verifying sellers and navigating unregulated online networks.

It also allows users to trade everyday items, such as property, vehicles, and services in a safer, more structured environment.

According to a statement issued by the platform’s spokesperson, Ifejika Somtochukwu, in Abuja, the platform was created to address challenges Nigerians face when conducting online transactions, including difficulty verifying sellers, loss of funds, failures and inconsistent communication, as well as exposure to fraudulent listings.

The statement reads, “Marketplace Naija was introduced in Nigeria with the aim of providing a more structured and reliable way for people to buy and sell goods and services digitally.

“Marketplace Naija, a growing online classified ads platform, is drawing attention for its practical approach to connecting buyers and sellers across the country.

“The platform, available at www.marketplace.ng was created to address long-standing challenges Nigerians face when trying to buy or sell everyday items, such as property, vehicles or services through digital channels.

“Our focus has always been to make everyday trading simpler and safer for Nigerians.

People shouldn’t have to struggle to find a buyer, verify a seller, or understand what they’re paying for.

“Marketplace Naija acts as a digital extension of the markets we all grew up with, but with the transparency that online tools can provide.”

The platform allows users to list items, property, vehicles, and services while providing verification tools and reporting mechanisms to flag suspicious activity.

It also incorporates feedback from local communities, aiming to support small traders, artisans, students, and business owners to reach customers beyond their immediate locations.

Sponsors of the project stated that additional features are being developed to help users filter listings, communicate securely with sellers, and complete transactions with greater confidence.

The company is also exploring partnerships with local organizations focused on digital literacy and small business development.

The spokesperson noted that the platform’s growth has been largely driven by returning users and word-of-mouth referrals, which suggests a strong demand for locally structured solutions in Nigeria’s fast-evolving online commerce landscape.

The initiative reflects broader trends in Nigeria, where more people are turning to digital channels for everyday transactions, highlighting the need for safer, more reliable platforms.

