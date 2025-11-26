Fintiri inaugurates council on livestock development in Adamawa

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has inaugurated members of the National Council on Livestock Development and its Technical Committee.

This marks a significant step toward transforming Nigeria’s livestock sector into a key driver of economic diversification, food security, rural development, and peacebuilding.

The governor, represented by Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, at the event in Yola, called on the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to support Adamawa’s “Natural Resource Fund Grant Application,” submitted to President Bola Tinubu in May 2024.

The proposal seeks funding for a programme titled “Improving Livestock Productivity and Mitigation of Herders–Farmers Conflict through Effective Utilisation of Grazing Reserves.”

Fintri also called for federal intervention to support a Model Demonstration Pilot Ranch under the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), specifically its pillar on economic investment in ranching, fodder production, and value chains.

He highlighted ongoing state efforts to revitalise the livestock sector, including the rehabilitation and demarcation of 69 grazing reserves, 32 gazetted and 37 ungazetted, along with stock routes, dam desilting, and the provision of watering points.

He said the government has established a state office for the NLTP to support pasture development at the Gongoshi Grazing Reserve.

The Governor listed several other initiatives: modernisation and construction of international cattle and livestock markets; rehabilitation of the Yola Ultra-Modern Abattoirs; and construction of state-of-the-art veterinary hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

According to him, Adamawa has also built Artificial Insemination Centres across its three geopolitical zones, alongside cold-chain facilities and milk collection centres operated by L-Press.

According to him, these efforts aim to strengthen veterinary and animal health systems, especially in disease surveillance and control, including vaccination campaigns against CBPP, FMD, PPR, HS, LSD, and rabies.

