Ex-Ogun guber candidate formally declares for Oyo governorship seat

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Member of the Oyo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Tuesday visited the Oyo State PDP Secretariat in Ibadan, where he formally declared his ambition to contest the 2027 Governorship Election on the platform of the party.

Ajadi, who was the NNPP candidate in Ogun State in 2023 made the declaration before an extended Oyo State PDP Exco comprised of about 72 members, told the party leaders, his supporters and numerous party members that he has decided to come to his ancestral home, the city of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State to make his political aspiration known to the party.

According to him, “I, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, come before you to introduce myself and tell you my aspiration for the 2027 elections.

Although, a lot of Nigerians, a lot of people from Ogun State are asking me about my aspiration but I have decided to come here to my ancestral land, my father land, Ibadan in Oyo State to declare.

“I am here to formally declare my aspiration to serve you as the governor of Oyo State.

I am telling you that I will be your next governor and so shall it be in the name of God”.

In his response, the Oyo State PDP Chairman, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro said with Ajadi’s declaration before the expanded executive of the party at the State party Secretariat he has been formally recognized as a governorship aspirant for the office of Oyo State Governor under the banner of the PDP.

Ogungbenro said, “I am standing before God and man, particularly this period that we are fast approaching 2027 and people will come out to show aspiration for one position or the other.

It is on the strength of that that we have in our midst today, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo who is here primarily to indicate aspiration for the Agodi Government House under the banner of our great party.

“This is the seat of the party in the state and that is why we are all here in full force, the extended Exco of the PDP in the state with about 72 members.

“Ajadi has told you his ambition and I am saying that under the PDP with his being here today, he is already a recognised PDP Governorship aspirant.

And we pray that his aspiration meet the mercy of Almighty God”.

The governorship declaration event was witnessed by numerous members of Oyo PDP, Ajadi Movement Group as well as well-wishers.

