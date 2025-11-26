November 26, 2025
Trending now

Tinubu Declares A Security Emergency, Orders Army, Police To Recruit More Personnel

Gov Sule presents N517.5bn 2026 budget proposal to Nasarawa Assembly

PSC NPF execute Presidential directive on recruitment of 30,000 Police Officers

Wike orders heightened security in Abuja as “Operation Sweep” resumes

Stakeholders, general public investigating hearing processes held at Nat’l Assembly Complex in…

Hon Muhammed Ali briefs journalist on urgent need to address frequent Banditry…

Firm launches structured platform for safer online trading

Dep Gov Kayode Alabi chairs ‘Safer Kwara’ Committee

Bayelsa marks 2025 sixteen days of activism, champions fight against digital violence

Jos gear up for historic Jesus crusade

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Dep Gov Kayode Alabi chairs ‘Safer Kwara’ Committee

by Peter Anayo0113

* aims to find sustainable ways to curtail security breaches

 

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

 

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced a cabinet-level security committee to midwife alternative short-to-long-term solutions to curtail further security breaches.

The committee is headed by Deputy Governor Mr. Kayode Alabi, with Mrs. Olufunke Mercy Shittu , PhD of the Office of the Head of Service, as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are Special Adviser on Security Matters Brigadier General Saliu Tunde Bello; Hon. Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Abdullahi Bata; Senior Special Assistant on Security Alhaji Muhyideen Aliu; Special Assistant on Security Alhaji Moshood Gobir; one local government chairman from each of the three Senatorial Districts.

The committee will midwife exclusive engagements with different stakeholders, including traditional rulers, to design a Kwara-specific security strategy to strengthen public safety.

“The committee will submit its report to the Governor within four weeks for further consideration and actions.

Its recommendations are to further enrich existing understanding of the nationwide security situations from local perspectives,” according to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

TAC 2027 records one million recruits for grassroot mobilization-DG

Peter Anayo

Information Minister commends IPI, NUJ on successful election, calls for responsible journalism

Peter Anayo

Reps to investigate Nigeria’s €1.2M debt to OACPS

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO