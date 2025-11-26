Dep Gov Kayode Alabi chairs ‘Safer Kwara’ Committee

* aims to find sustainable ways to curtail security breaches

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced a cabinet-level security committee to midwife alternative short-to-long-term solutions to curtail further security breaches.

The committee is headed by Deputy Governor Mr. Kayode Alabi, with Mrs. Olufunke Mercy Shittu , PhD of the Office of the Head of Service, as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are Special Adviser on Security Matters Brigadier General Saliu Tunde Bello; Hon. Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Abdullahi Bata; Senior Special Assistant on Security Alhaji Muhyideen Aliu; Special Assistant on Security Alhaji Moshood Gobir; one local government chairman from each of the three Senatorial Districts.

The committee will midwife exclusive engagements with different stakeholders, including traditional rulers, to design a Kwara-specific security strategy to strengthen public safety.

“The committee will submit its report to the Governor within four weeks for further consideration and actions.

Its recommendations are to further enrich existing understanding of the nationwide security situations from local perspectives,” according to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

