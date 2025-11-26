Bayelsa inaugurates ACSM Technical Working Group to boost Measles–Rubella awareness’s

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state, on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, inaugurated the advocacy, communication and social mobilization (ACSM) technical working group (TWG) at the BHIS conference hall, marking a major milestone in strengthening community engagement and enhancing public awareness ahead of the introduction of the Measles Rubella (MR) vaccine.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Williams Appah, brought together health professionals, development partners, civil society organizations, government agencies and community structures to harmonize communication efforts for improved disease prevention and vaccination uptake.

The event opened with participant registration, seating arrangements, and a display of IEC materials coordinated by the SBC Secretariat, while formally inaugurating the group.

Dr. Appah emphasized that effective communication, coordinated advocacy, and strong community partnerships are vital to achieving high vaccination coverage and protecting vulnerable populations, especially children and pregnant women.

A major highlight of the meeting was a presentation by Dr. Malachi Ogeleni, consultant with the International Vaccine Access Center, he outlined essential facts about Rubella and the severe risks it poses during pregnancy.

Although Rubella is generally milder than measles, he explained it can cause Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS), a preventable condition associated with lifelong disabilities such as blindness, deafness heart defects and brain damage.

He noted that CRS remains a significant public health burden in areas with low vaccination coverage and called for intensified community education and advocacy.

Dr. Ogeleni also announced the upcoming nationwide rollout of the combined Measles Rubella vaccine, which will replace the current measles-only vaccine.

From 20–29 January 2026, children aged 9 months to 14 years will be eligible to receive the MR vaccine during the mass vaccination campaign.

After the campaign, the vaccine will be administered routinely at 9 months and 15 months.

He clarified that children who previously received the measles vaccine must still receive the MR vaccine to ensure full protection.

Speaking further, Dr. Makio Perekeme, Health/SBC consultant for MR in Bayelsa state, underscored the urgent need for robust awareness creation, grassroots mobilization, and strong partner coordination to ensure the campaign’s success.

” He noted that the ACSM TWG will serve as the central platform for harmonizing communication activities at national, state, and LGA levels, thereby reducing fragmented messaging and improving consistency.

The ACSM initiative aims to strengthen strategic behavior, change communication, enhance media engagement, improve digital communication efforts and build staff capacity for evidence-based advocacy.

Its governance structure includes multiple MDAs, development partners such as UNICEF and WHO, civil society organizations, traditional and religious institutions, and youth groups.

Organizations inaugurated into the TWG include community-based organizations (CBOs), the Bayelsa non-governmental forum (BANGOF), the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Eunice Nnachi Women Advocacy Foundation (ENWAF), and the Women Organized for Mentorship and Advocacy Network (WOMAN) all recognized for their strong grassroots influence and commitment to women led community advocacy.

The newly established TWG is expected to strengthen coordinated messaging, deepen community trust, enhance social mobilization, and support Bayelsa State’s efforts to eliminate measles and rubella, ultimately improving health outcomes for children and families across the state.

