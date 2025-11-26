Bandits attack Kwara community again as police confirm abduction of 10 persons

.24 kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls freed

CHINWE IFEZULIKE -ODITA, News Editor and FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

A combined team of police tactical units and local vigilantes has launched a massive search-and-rescue operation for the ten people kidnapped on Monday, November 24, 2025, at Isapa community, near Obbo-Ile Village, Kwara State.

The team has been combing surrounding forests to track down the kidnappers and secure the release of the abductees.

The Kwara State Police Command disclosed this while confirming a violent attack on Isapa community, near Obbo-Ile Village, on Monday, 24th November.

In a statement issued in Ilorin by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the command confirmed receiving a distress call around 6:30 pm over heavy gunfire within the community.

“Police patrol teams and tactical units were immediately deployed to the area.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the assailants, suspected to be armed herders, stormed the village at about 6:05 pm, shooting indiscriminately.

“A woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg was treated and has since been discharged.

“Security operatives later confirmed that 10 villagers were abducted during the attack.

“In response to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, visited Isapa for an on-the-spot assessment.

“He met with traditional rulers, including the Onisapa of Isapa Land, Oba Gbenga Adeyeye, and the Olokesa of Okesa Land, Oba Olu Fagbamila Raphael Olusegun, alongside local leaders and youths.

“The CP assured the community that the command has intensified efforts to safely rescue the victims and restore public confidence,” the statement said.

However, police, confirmed that normalcy has returned to Isapa, while security personnel continue to monitor the situation closely.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the release of the 24 schoolgirls abducted by terrorists in Maga Kebbi last Monday.

Terrorists struck at the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Are of Kebbi.

at dawn on November 17 and abducted the girls, moments after a military detachment left the premises.

The Kebbi incident triggered some other copycat kidnappings in Eruku in Kwara State and Papiri in Niger State.

All 38 kidnapped victims in Eruku were freed on Sunday. The same day, the Niger State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria said 50 of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger have been found in their parents’ homes.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu applauded the security agents for all the efforts made to secure freedom for all the victims taken away by the terrorists.

He tasked the security agents to make more efforts to rescue the remaining students still being held captive.

“I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must put as a matter of urgency more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this,” President Tinubu said.

.Generation of children at risk of missing out on education in the north, Amnesty Int’l warns

In another development, Amnesty International, has warned that the Nigerian authorities’ persistent failure to address the repeated abductions of school children and teachers in several parts of northern Nigeria is putting the education of a generation of children at risk.

The group said that following the indefinite closure of 20,468 schools across seven states in the wake of last week’s mass abduction in Niger state spells grave uncertainty and doom for education in the region.

Since the abduction of the Chibok school girls in April 2014, at least 15 mass abductions of school children have been documented by Amnesty International, highlighting the authorities’ consistent failure to protect children and teachers from attacks and guarantee access to education.

Authorities continue to fail to ensure justice and accountability for all the previous mass abductions.

“What we are witnessing right now in the northern part of Nigeria is an assault on childhood and an utter failure to guarantee the safety and security of school children and teachers.

It is not only school children that are unsafe. Hundreds of towns and villages have for many years endured frequent attacks by gunmen,” said Isa Sanusi Director Amnesty International Nigeria.

“The Nigerian authorities are grossly failing in their constitutional and international human rights obligations to protect lives.

“This failure by the authorities to promote and ensure the security and safety of the population constitutes a serious breach of their human rights obligations, including under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to which Nigeria is a state party.

“Many abducted children and teachers are never released by their abductors.

The possibility of abduction is forcing millions of children to abandon education, while underaged girls are having their education terminated and forced into marriage as a means of avoiding abduction at school.

This is a devastating blow to years of efforts to boost enrollment in schools in the educationally disadvantaged parts of northern Nigeria.”

Lack of Accountability

After each school abduction, authorities never fulfill promises to investigate the incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Victims and their families continue to be denied access to justice and effective remedies.

This recurring lack of transparency and accountability has also fueled allegations that authorities are making covert ransom payments to rescue school children from their abductors.

Immediately after the abduction of over 300 children and teachers from St. Mary’s School in Papiri Niger state on 21 November, the state government alleged that the school authorities had ignored an earlier security alert that would have prevented the abductions.

However, the owners of the school, the Catholic Archdiocese of Kontagora, reputed these claims and challenged the state government to present any evidence of the security alert.

Amnesty International’s investigations of both the Chibok and Dapchi abductions showed that they succeeded because of security lapses.

More recently, Amnesty International’s research showed that the abduction of 25 schoolgirls from Maga in Kebbi state on 17 November happened despite earlier security intelligence that the school would be targeted.

.Wike suspends Secretary for Education for ordering closure of schools in FCT

However, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA) Barr Nyesom Wike, has clarified that the claim of a November 28, 2025, closure was false and misleading.

Wike denied reports that government schools in Abuja would close early, stating that no such directive was issued.

A statement issued by authorities of the Administration said the administration urged parents, students, and school authorities to disregard the rumor, emphasizing that the academic calendar remains unchanged.

Following the false report, Barr Wike suspended the Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, and instructed the Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan, to discipline the Director of School Services, Mrs. Aishatu Sani Alhassan, according to civil service rules.

On his part, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, Mandate Secretary for Education in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), disowned a viral circular announcing the closure of government schools in Abuja by November 28, 2025, describing it as “wrong and unauthorized.”

In an interview, Hayyo clarified that the director who signed the circular had no authority to do so, as only the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, can approve school closures. “The circular has no merit or credibility,” he said, urging parents and school authorities to disregard the message.

Hayyo attributed the false report to a breach of protocol by the Director of School Services, Mrs. Aishatu Sani Alhassan, and assured that disciplinary action would be taken. He emphasized that there was no cause for alarm, stating, “FCT is safe, teaching and learning are proceeding without distraction.”

“Seriously, the way you saw the circular is the same way that I see the circular, which I believe is a wrong circular because the director that signed the circular has no right to do that”.

‘In the FCT administration, you can only close schools with the approval of the Honorable Minister of FCT. He’s the only person that can direct the closure of schools due to one reason or the other. But we never had any information, I never received any approval from the Honorable Minister and I never see anything like that that warrants closure of schools on or before Friday, 28th”.

“The director that signed the circular has no power, has no authority to sign and communicate to the parent and principal on the closure of schools. It’s only the Minister or approval of the Minister through the Education Secretary that can do that. So the director has no right to do that”.

“There is no any cause for alarm. FCT were safe, all our schools were safe, there is no any problem. Teaching and learning in our schools are taking place effectively without any distraction”.

However, the FCT Administration has since suspended the Mandate Secretary and directed disciplinary measures against the involved director, while assuring residents of the region’s security and the unchanged academic calendar. Parents and students have been advised to ignore the misleading circular.

The FCTA also assured residents of enhanced security measures, with the Minister ordering the resumption of Operation Sweep and other security initiatives in the capital.

