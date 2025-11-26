2027: Borno ADC youth groups warns party to beware of political jobbers, opportunists

…says they’ll ruin party’s chances in 2027

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

A group under the umbrella of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Critical Youths Forum, Borno State, has warned that the party would no longer accept ‘Political Jobbers’ to infiltrate its ranks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Forum at a press conference yesterday which took place at Nanne and Boi Hotel, Maiduguri, the state capital and read by its chairman, Hon Sheriff Banki said, as loyalists and committed members of the coalition movement that are determined to register new members into its fold across the state, devoid of ethnic, religious, or sentiment, the youths who constituted majority of the teaming supporters would not hesitate by drawing the attention of the National Leadership of ADC as well as zonal leaders to do the needful, or seek legal means.

The forum alleged that these political merchants, who are Abuja-based and not known in their constituencies, seeking the soul of ADC in Borno State, are political tourists, migrating from party to party every election cycle.

: ‘This press conference by the Critical Youth Stakeholders of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Borno State, is to alert our teeming supporters, and the good people of Borno State, concerning the ongoing underground plot by some group of Political Jobbers known as Transactional and Transitional Politicians from within our great party, Banki said.

The chairman said ” They are battling to hijack the Soul and Structure of our Party, in their desperate quest for personal relevance and political survival ahead of the 2027 general election.

These politicians who have always been compromised and enjoy being in opposition since 1999, are strategically positioning themselves to continue their usual business of using the opposition party as an emblem and money making venture.”.

Their ideology changes every election cycle. Their loyalty is like kerosene that evaporates the moment heat is applied, he further stressed.

“These are politicians who have consistently been used by the ruling party. They are like a political parasite to any political platform that would give them temporary oxygen.

Today, they are claiming to fight for party structure by seeking to position their subordinates who will auction the party and trade the soul of the party for a price as their usual stock in trade.

Tomorrow, they will fight for the party’s tickets, next tomorrow they will jump ship at the detriment of the ADC Founding members.

Therefore, Founding Members of the ADC who have spent their personal resources to sustain the Party till this moment can no longer fold their hands and watch these politicians with a sprinkling of followers to invade the Borno State ADC as the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the Party with their waning influence and Messiah complex”. Banki lamented.

: “My Dear Esteemed People, it is important to mention at this point that, these transactional politicians never contributed a single brick to the building of ADC in Borno State rather, the same individuals fought tooth and nail against the formation and registration of our great party, and now they are seeking to forcefully hijack the party in Borno State., he added.

“Let it be clearly stated that Borno State ADC is not for sale. We will not surrender the soul of ADC to transactional politicians who migrate from platform to platform like political nomads, seeking the next vehicle for their personal benefits.

These characters were the same people who had made frantic effort to sabotage our collective efforts during the successful unveiling of ADC in the State, he said.

The forum further stressed that ” They stood against the successful registration exercise of members and created crisis in our forum to receive defecting members.

Now they seek to reap where they never sowed. They have suddenly forgotten how they mocked the ADC at its birth, as “a structureless experiment”, yet want to be the CEO of a structureless experiment.

“Today, the same people are shamelessly attempting to impose themselves on our Borno State chapter through backdoor arrangements, illegal meetings, and fabricated claims of leadership endorsement.

When you see grown men scrambling over party structure like hungry men fighting over crumbs, it is a clear indication that they have lost their political usefulness and relevance.

Borno people have since lost confidence in these unserious, transactional, unprincipled, compromised politicians.

If they are given the opportunity to pilot the affairs of ADC in Borno State, then the destination of ADC can be foretold because they will auction the party as they have always auctioned their Souls. , they warned.

The forum while calling on the party leaders to intervene, said ” We therefore want to draw

the attention of the National Leadership of ADC and our zonal leaders to thread cautiously in listening and aligning with political traders.

Those parading themselves currently as self acclaimed ADC leaders in Borno State, openly worked against the growth and stability of the ADC, and now that they discovered we could not be submerged, they are now seeking how to hijack the structure for their selfish and personal gain. ”

“We are calling on our National and Zonal Leaders to immediately intervene in Borno State ADC affairs to avoid massive rejection by the people of the state, as these characters who are currently working hard on how to emerge as transition and registration committees in the state, have lost goodwill and trust with Borno people.

They have no shame in their behavior, because their politics is not built on principles—it is built on transactions. Their only official Party is the ‘Party of Personal Interest’ (PPI)”. The Chairman alleged.

Furthermore, he said: “As ADC Critical Youth Stakeholders Forum, in Borno State, we have been welcoming new members, and we will continue to welcome genuine members, committed reformers, and loyal party builders.

It is imperative and unequivocal to reject these politicians whose only mission is to use our party for their own selfish motives and in their endless quest for appointments and political attention.

:Their conducts in the 2023 general elections are still very fresh in our memory; their infighting and selfishness made them fail to inaugurate the campaign council 2 weeks to the election with embezzlement of Campaign mobilisation and election funds.

All these jeopardizes the opposition’s victory in the 2023 general election.

“Therefore, we do not want these saboteurs again who are hell-bent to derail our 2027 victory Insha Allah.

ADC is the party in Borno State to beat and the most beautiful bride in town. We will therefore not allow anyone to undermine our collective effort in hellish circumstances where smart and capable people prostate to imbeciles.

They seek to manipulate us by offering what they think we crave but we cannot be their enablers.

” I want to join forces with all genuine ADC leaders in assuring our national leadership that, Borno State ADC structures are intact, our rules are clear, and our leadership is legitimate.

Any attempt to destabilize our Borno structure will be resisted legally, politically, and organisationally.

I want to add again that for equity, fairness, and Justice, it is only right that the Chairman of whatever Transition Committee must come from Southern Borno Senatorial District, as other critical positions are already given to both Borno Central and Northern Senatorial Districts.

“We are never ever going back on this zoning arrangement, neither are we going to compromise this stand.

The Southern Borno has been the support base for the opposition party since 1999 and we must respect this political calculation.

Togetherness is a choice and it must serve a purpose. Nobody can play God in the affairs of men, and in the affairs of Borno State ADC.

“Finally, Borno State ADC is ready to receive political party members from other political parties, but not an over Lord by Transactional Politicians who are fighting for visibility.

Our winning streaks has been drawn and put in place by equitable distribution of political positions. We wish to reiterate that, we will not, and never allow any individual or group of individuals to use and undermine the collective intelligence of Borno State stakeholder’s labour as a shortcut to Political relevance.

We are ready, dedicated and committed to face the ongoing macabre dance by those seeking to tear Borno ADC through avoidable legal litigation.

The two option before our National and Zonal leadership is to find a common ground between the entire Borno State Founding Members and critical stakeholders.

We are ready to stand for what is right”. Hon Banki concluded.

