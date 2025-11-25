Wike sets deadline: Ground rent enforcement ends this week

November 25, 2025
by Peter Anayo0215

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, has announced that the ongoing enforcement of ground rent and statutory fee payments will conclude this week with no further extensions.

He made the statement during a site inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects along the N2 and N5 corridors, emphasizing that Abuja’s development is being driven entirely by the FCT’s internal budget.

Wike addressed circulating notices about the enforcement, stating, “This is the final extension. We cannot continue projects without citizens paying their dues. We’ve already extended the deadline by four months, and there will be no more leniency.”

He warned that non-compliant properties face sealing.

At the N5 corridor, Wike praised Julius Berger’s progress on a long-stalled project, noting, “The bridge is nearly complete. Julius Berger has promised delivery by January’s end, and we are satisfied with the quality.”

He also reviewed the Central Area–Wuse link road project by Leventis, which is on track for completion by early June. “This road is critical as it connects the central business district to Wuse,” he said.

The Minister clarified that the projects are funded by the FCT’s 2025 budget, not the federal budget. “We haven’t received a kobo from this year’s national budget, though we expect it before year-end.” He attributed the Central Area–Wuse road’s funding to emergency provisions in the FCT budget.

Regarding delays at newly commissioned bus terminals, Wike cited procedural issues: “Procurement is ongoing. We’ll resolve it soon. By year-end, it’ll be sorted.”

He urged residents to fulfill their tax obligations, saying, “We’re delivering, but you must play your part. You can’t enjoy these projects without paying taxes.”

 

