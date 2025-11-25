Tinubu appoints Uzodimma as Renewed Hope ambassador

Ahead of the national launch of the Federal Government’s Ward Development Programme, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as the Renewed Hope Ambassador.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, indicates that In his role as ambassador, he will double as the Director-General for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation.

With the appointment, which takes immediate effect, Governor Uzodimma will be responsible, in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress, APC, leadership and the governors, for evangelising the Tinubu administration’s programme.

As Renewed Hope Ambassador, Governor Uzodimma, who also chairs the Progressive Governors Forum, will ensure harmony, inclusiveness and strategic coordination across all levels of the party. He will also be involved in mobilising and engaging people.

He will work with the APC governors, who will also be Ambassadors of Hope.

President Tinubu expects Governor Uzodimma and his colleagues to promote and disseminate the party’s achievements and milestones since 2023, thereby reinforcing the message of Renewed Hope nationwide.

Tinubu took office in May 2023 with a reform agenda that is already yielding positive outcomes for the Nigerian economy.

Inflation, once a nightmare, eased for the seventh month in a row to 16.05 per cent in October. The exchange rate has stabilised. Foreign Exchange reserves reached over $46 billion this month, up from $32 billion and a net reserve of $4 billion inherited in 2023.

Investor confidence in the Nigerian economy is back, with both FDI and Portfolio investments on the increase, with the oil and gas sector a significant beneficiary.

The stock market is enjoying an unprecedented boom. The economy is being diversified, with solid minerals playing a pivotal role. The government’s liberal educational loan policy has enrolled over 700,000 students. Nigerians do not need to wait longer than one week to get a travel passport.

In a message to the Renewed Hope Ambassador, President Tinubu asked Governor Uzodimma to ensure that Nigerians are aware of and understand the administration’s achievements.

