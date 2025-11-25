TETFund unveils ambitious plans to enhance research , innovation in Nigerian Universities

…Pledges to boost digital transformation

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, has reiterated its commitment to modernising administrative processes, enhancing learning, and supporting innovation across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Chairman, TETFund Board of Trustees, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, who made the remarks on Monday at the Lagos edition of the 2025 National Town Hall Meeting held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, said he is leading efforts to prepare Nigeria’s tertiary institutions for a digital and knowledge-driven future.

According to him, the future of education is digital, noting that TETFund is equipping institutions with tools to streamline administration, improve accountability, monitor projects effectively, and facilitate e-learning through its TETFund Education Resource and Administration System, TERAS.

“These investments promote transparency, enhance operational efficiency, and expand digital literacy across campuses, critical for preparing students for the modern knowledge economy,” he said.

Masari stressed that the Fund’s work extends beyond landmark infrastructure projects to a holistic transformation of academic standards, research capacity, and institutional resilience.

“TETFund is not just about erecting physical structures. It is about building globally competitive institutions driven by innovation, knowledge, and human capital,” he said.

He highlighted significant progress in academic staff development, with thousands of lecturers benefitting from TETFund-sponsored Master’s and PhD programmes locally and abroad, including support for conferences, manuscript development, teaching practice, and professional certification.

Speaking about research and innovation, the Chairman listed major initiatives strengthened by the Fund: including the TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research, TETFAIR, which has produced over 200 prototypes now moving towards commercialisation.

Also among the innovations was the Research for Impact, R4i, which has trained 939 researchers to convert ideas into market-ready products.

He explained that Multidisciplinary Research Laboratories and Centres of Excellence have been established across the geopolitical zones, while the Nigerian Education Data Initiative, NEDI, has been established for real-time, evidence-based policy planning.

Masari said TETFund is also expanding its innovation footprint through state-of-the-art Entrepreneurship and Technology Hubs, featuring robotics, 3D printing, renewable energy labs, biotechnology centres, and creative industry workshops.

He noted that eighteen institutions benefited in 2024, with 15 more added in the 2025 cycle.

On digital transformation, he announced the rollout of the TETFund Education Resource and Administration System, TERAS, designed to digitise administrative processes, enhance transparency, and support digital learning across campuses.

To strengthen medical education, TETFund has upgraded 18 Colleges of Medicine and is establishing eight medical simulation centres nationwide.

In a bold move to address chronic energy deficits in tertiary institutions, he noted that N70 billion has been earmarked in the 2025 budget for the deployment of sustainable mini-grid solutions on selected campuses.

He explained that 91 per cent of TETFund revenue goes directly to interventions, including annual direct disbursements, special projects, zonal interventions, and disaster recovery, as the Fund’s Fund’s accountability framework,

Masari also clarified the strict eligibility criteria for institutions seeking TETFund support, stressing that only public universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education with valid regulatory recognition may benefit.

He called for shared responsibility in sustaining TETFund projects, urging institutions, communities, alumni, and industry players to prioritise maintenance and optimal utilisation.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Fund, Arc Sonny Echono, emphasized that a nation’s competitiveness is now driven more by knowledge and skills than by its natural resources. He urged for increased investment in education to harness this potential.

On his part, a Jean Monnet Professor of Strategy and Development at the Commonwealth Institute for Advanced and Professional Studies, Anthony Kila, called for TETFund’s transformation from an infrastructure-driven intervention body into a strategic engine for knowledge, innovation, and national competitiveness.

Professor Kila highlighted that Nigeria’s higher education system, while functional, faces significant challenges, including persistent underfunding, low research output, inadequate infrastructure, and a gap between academic learning and national development needs.

He acknowledged TETFund’s vital role in improving infrastructure, supporting research, and training lecturers, but emphasized that past successes aren’t enough to ensure future effectiveness.

Kila argued that the future of tertiary education should focus on producing skilled problem-solvers, innovators, and critical thinkers. To achieve this, TETFund should expand its scope to promote research commercialization, lead national research initiatives, ensure accountability, strengthen private-sector partnerships, and consider including private universities in its support.

Dr. Reuben Abati also called for TETFund to enhance transparency and strategic communication to boost the impact of its efforts, as he speaks on public value and visibility.

