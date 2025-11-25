Sen. Kalu lied, we are not responsible for S’East insecurity – IPOB

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Tuesday, denied the alleged claim by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, that the insecurity in the Southeast zone which he said resulted in over 30,000 individuals losing their lives, was due to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s activism in the area.

Making the denial through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the movement stated that such a claim came from a malevolent spirit and a person who has chosen to barter his kin for selfish political gain.

“IPOB is extremely upset and enraged by Orji Uzor Kalu’s false statements, as his assertions are entirely fabricated and part of a deliberate campaign to undermine IPOB and MNK.

The insecurity, fatalities, and devastation that occurred in the East were orchestrated by the Nigerian Government and certain Eastern Politicians to blackmail IPOB and ESN.

“The IPOB struggle has remained non-violent despite the Nigerian Government employing infamous Security Forces to arrest, torture, forcibly disappear, and carry out extrajudicial killings of numerous IPOB members.

The evidence shows that IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have consistently been targets of military aggression, violence, and killings backed by the State.

“The Nigerian Government and its corrupt politicians like Orji Uzor Kalu are as malicious as they come, accountable for all the insecurity, unidentified gunmen in the East, and the terrorists throughout the nation.

IPOB has demanded impartial investigations into the violence and deaths occurring in the South East since 2015.

“Unfortunately, to this day, the disgraced Government and its infamous politicians have yet to permit an independent investigation.

They are aware of the murderers. Just as the Northern elites are involved in the terrorist activities in the North, certain Eastern politicians, especially those in the APC Party, are complicit in the insecurity affecting the South East.

“It is regrettable that Orji Uzor Kalu was one of those who colluded with Tinubu’s Government to confine Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in isolation in Sokoto prison, allowing them to disseminate falsehoods about him and the IPOB he leads

“It is clear to all and sundry that Dr. Orji Uzoh Kalu employed the feared Bakassi boys and slaughtered over 100,000 Igbo youths extrajudicially in Abia State and the South East Region while he was governor of Abia State.

During Uzor Kalu’s tenure as Governor, Abia State for eight years remained an economic and security burden.

“He plundered the State’s treasury and is facing an indefinite trial with the EFCC.

Each act of blackmail against IPOB was a component of his prior agreement with the Federal Government aimed at aiding in the destruction of IPOB.

In 2015, during our leader’s detention, he made a repugnant attempt to eliminate IPOB and was unsuccessful.

“He was one of those who orchestrated the abduction and extraordinary rendition of our leader.

Orji Uzor Kalu poses a political risk and is a mass killer. Eventually, the crimes he carried out as a Governor in Abia State by exploiting the Bakassi boys’ revolutionary movement against his political adversaries will be revealed.

He can do anything to satisfy every governing party to hide his wrongdoings, but posterity will ultimately be the final judge.

“Orji’s statements reveal that he was part of the group that pressured Justice James Omotosho to impose a severely unjust sentence on MNK for advocating for his people’s freedom.

The citizens of Biafra ought to inquire about Orji Uzoh Kalu’s reasons for undermining his brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB demands that Orji Uzor Kalu present proof for his assertions. As far as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are involved, we bear no responsibility for the deaths of any Igbo individuals or the destruction of enterprises in the East since 2015.

The leader and members of IPOB have consistently been targets of assaults, extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and judicial attacks by State-sponsored Security Forces,” IPOB disclosed.

