S’East Rep caucus seeks presidential pardon for Nnamdi Kanu

The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to grant state pardon to the jailed IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the spirit of national healing, unity and responsible leadership.

In a statement jointly signed by all the lawmakers from the zone on Monday, the caucus stressed the need to review the life-imprisonment sentence and assess its implications for peace, security and stability in the South-East zone and the nation at large.

“As elected representatives, we reaffirm our total respect for the judiciary and the processes that led to the conviction.

“However, our responsibility also requires us to speak with clarity when a legal matter evolves into a broader national concern, with serious humanitarian, economic and security consequences.

“After extensive deliberation, the caucus resolved to humbly appeal to President Bola Tinubu to consider a political and humanitarian intervention, using the constitutional powers granted him under Section 175 of the Constitution to grant pardon to Mazi Kanu.

“We, therefore, in the spirit of national healing, unity and responsible leadership, respectfully urge the president to consider this request as an investment in Nigeria’s long-term peace and cohesion.

“We call on all citizens of the South-East to remain calm, law-abiding and supportive of ongoing efforts to secure a peaceful resolution,” he said.

According to the legislators, the continued detention of Kanu has contributed significantly to the tension and agitation in the zone.

They observed that despite numerous calls for calm, the atmosphere remained strained, saying that a presidential act of mercy had the potential to de-escalate tensions, restore normalcy and reduce the cycle of security operations and civil resistance.

The caucus said that beyond its political nature, the matter had taken a deep emotional toll on families, communities and the general populace.

The South East has experienced profound social disruptions, closed markets, interrupted schooling, reduced commercial activity and fear.

“A political resolution would ease these human burdens and allow communities to return to a dignified life.

“It is our belief that an act of clemency by the president would resonate deeply across the country as a symbol of inclusiveness, fairness and leadership.

“This prioritises healing over division. It would send a clear message that dialogue is still possible, even in difficult circumstances.

“We, through pardon, would open space for broader engagement between the Federal Government, elected leaders and community stakeholders to chart a sustainable and peaceful path forward,” the lawmakers said.

The caucus said that it remained committed to working with the federal government to advance national unity, inclusive governance and lasting stability across all regions.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2