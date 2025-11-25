Ondo Amotekun strategizes on ember-month patrol at borders, parades 16 suspects

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Following the activities of “Operation Le Won Jade” currently going on in Ondo State,16 suspects were on Tuesday paraded in Akure, the state capital by the State Security Network Agency(Amotekun)

The suspects include 10 who breached law and order, three kidnappers and three arrested for anti-grazing penalties.

According to the State Commander of Agency, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, the latest operation embarked on across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State has really assisted in driving away miscreants, bandits, kidnappers from the forests and bringing out fruitful results

He said” In addition, our regular 24-7 patrol within the metropolis is still ongoing and this has also yielded tremendous results.

The total number of arrests in the last one week is 34. Out of the 34, we are parading 16.

“We have a group here that specializes in vandalizing government properties. They bring heavy welding equipment and cut them to sizes and sell.

We equally have 3 suspected kidnappers who were arrested in the course of carrying out such nefarious activities.

“There is an Abubakar arrested in Ogbese, a 24-year-old boy, for anti-grazing. We have Usman arrested for stealing a drilling machine.

We have Olamiju, 35, arrested as a suspected kidnapper.

Udofia and Miracle for the same offense in Agbaje camp at Ala-dada, in Akure North

“We equally have Ibuba arrested for open grazing activities. We have a Uche who specializes in defrauding POS people.

We have a Samson, 32, that was arrested for stealing farm products.

We have a Tosin that was arrested in connection with robbery and attempted murder.

Adeleye also pointed out that Abiola, 25, was arrested for attempted murder,while one Samuel was arrested for armed robbery.

He added that Sunday, 28, was apprehended for stealing a phone in conjunction with Tope who is 25 years old and a 29-year-old Dayo, Mohammed was arrested for open grazing activities and Subuloye was arrested for vandalizing government assets.

The commander said ” the beauty of today’s parade is that there is a sharp decline in criminal activities in the state, which shows that the anti-open-grazing law is being adhered to.

It only shows that they have seen the success of “Operation Le Won Jade.”

“In the wake of this recent outcry of security breaches and kidnapping, the corps has commenced full enhanced patrol of all boarding schools in the state.

“In the last one week, we’ve visited so many of the schools, we’ve mounted surveillance on all those schools with boarding facilities, especially the ones in the border towns of the state and the outskirts of the towns.

We have equally stepped up the activities of 24-7 patrol, ember month patrol has also been enhanced at our borders to ensure protection”.

Adeleye reassured residents of the state that the security agencies are poised for safety of lives and property in Ondo State.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2