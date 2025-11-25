November 25, 2025
“From Setback to Great Comeback: How Sujimoto is reclaiming its Market dominance”

Cornerstone Insurance receives award of Nigeria’s Most Innovative Insurance Company 2025

TETFund unveils ambitious plans to enhance research , innovation in Nigerian Universities

Wike sets deadline: Ground rent enforcement ends this week

Joint Committee of Senate , House of Reps Committee on Review of…

Constitution review: Joint Senate, Reps C’ttee set to brief state Govs on…

Insecurity: South West Govs to launch Security Fund, share intelligence to forestall…

S’East Rep caucus seeks presidential pardon for Nnamdi Kanu

Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican reggae singer, actor and cultural icon, dies @ 81

Joint Committee of Senate , House of Reps Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution of Fed Republic of Nigeria held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo

L—R… Deputy Senate President / Chairman Senate Committee on Constitution Review Senator  Barau Jibrin Deputy Speaker House of Representatives / Chairman House Committee on Constitution Review, Rt Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Clerk House of Committee Mr Wali Shehu House Leader Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon, Julius Ihonwbere during the Joint Committee of Senate and House of Representatives Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, held in Abuja.

Deputy Senate President /Chairman Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Senator Barau Jibiru, Deputy Speaker House of Representative /Chairman House Committee on Constitution Review RT, Hon Benjami Okezie Kalu, and House Leader / Deputy Chairman on Constitution Review Hon Julius Ihonwbere, During the Joint Committee of Senate and House of Representative  Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, held in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

