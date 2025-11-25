Joint Committee of Senate , House of Reps Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution of Fed Republic of Nigeria held in Abuja

L—R… Deputy Senate President / Chairman Senate Committee on Constitution Review Senator Barau Jibrin Deputy Speaker House of Representatives / Chairman House Committee on Constitution Review, Rt Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Clerk House of Committee Mr Wali Shehu House Leader Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon, Julius Ihonwbere during the Joint Committee of Senate and House of Representatives Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, held in Abuja.

Deputy Senate President /Chairman Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Senator Barau Jibiru, Deputy Speaker House of Representative /Chairman House Committee on Constitution Review RT, Hon Benjami Okezie Kalu, and House Leader / Deputy Chairman on Constitution Review Hon Julius Ihonwbere, During the Joint Committee of Senate and House of Representative Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, held in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2