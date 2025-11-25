Insecurity: South West Govs to launch Security Fund, share intelligence to forestall attacks

.As US pledges deeper cooperation with Nigeria

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos, MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta, Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt, SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi, AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja and JOSEPH OKWUOFU

In its resolve to prevent the escalation of ravaging insecurity, the South West Governors’ Forum on Monday agreed to set up a South West Security Fund (SWSF) under Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN Commission.

The Commission is to be administered by Forum’s Special Advisers on Security of all South West States.

This was part of the communique issued after the Forum meeting held on Monday, 24th November 2025, at the Governor’s Office Secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The communique was read by Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the chairman of the Forum.

The meeting was attended by the Governors of Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo and Ogun. Osun was represented by his deputy.

The Forum also agreed on an intelligence sharing and communication platform to address the issue of security in the region.

After extensive deliberations on various issues, including agriculture, economic and regional development and security challenges affecting the South West region, the Forum resolved as follows:

The Forum commends Mr. President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the fight against insecurity and various economic reforms and other developmental agenda.

The Forum expresses solidarity with the Federal Government in its efforts in Kebbi, Kwara and Niger States after the recent spate of kidnappings, at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town, the Catholic institution of St. Mary’s in Papiri, Agwara LGA, Niger and the CAC Church at Eruku, Kwara State.

The forum applauds the swift response of the Federal Government towards the rescue of the Kwara abductees and more than 51 students of the Catholic School, Niger State.

The forum reviewed the current state of security of our region and took some decisions to ensure the security of the lives and property of our people.

The Forum agreed to set up a South West Security Fund (SWSF) under DAWN Commission to be administered by Forum of Special Advisers on Security of all South West States and to meet monthly.

The forum resolves to establish a live, digital intelligence-sharing platform among all six South West states (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti). This platform will exchange threat notifications, incident logs, traveler and cargo alerts and coordinate state-to-state rapid response.

The Forum commends the efforts of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hunters, Amotekun Corps Members and all the other security agencies.

The Forum calls on the Federal Government to note the urgent need for enhanced forest surveillance across the South West States and called for the Federal Government to secure the vast forest belts that have become hideouts for criminal elements.

To this end, the Forum agrees that the Federal Government should help deploy Forest Guards across the South west states, with each State Government responsible for providing the required personnel. The Governors reaffirm their collective commitment to reclaiming the forests, and ensuring that these spaces no longer serve as safe-corridors for banditry, kidnapping, or any form of criminal activities.

Also, the Federal Government has secured renewed commitments from the United States Government to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria amid rising incidents of abductions and violence in parts of the country.

‎‎This followed series of high-level engagements between a Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and senior U.S. officials.

The Nigerian delegation also met with the U.S. Congress, State Department, National Security Council, White House Faith Office and the Department of War.

Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

He stated that the U S. had pledged enhanced intelligence support, expedited processing of defence equipment requests and possible provision of excess defence articles to boost ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups.

The Presidency said the Nigerian delegation refuted allegations of genocide, stressing that violent attacks affect families across religious and ethnic lines and warned against narratives that could distort realities on the ground.

According to Onanuga, the U.S. also expressed readiness to expand complementary support, including humanitarian assistance to affected communities in the Middle Belt and technical aid to improve early-warning systems.

Both countries agreed to immediately activate a non-binding cooperation framework and establish a Joint Working Group to coordinate all agreed security initiatives.

The delegation used the occasion to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to improving civilian protection as part of its broader stabilisation efforts.

Members of the Nigerian delegation included Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye.

Others are the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director of Foreign Relations at the Office of the NSA, Amb. Ibrahim Babani; and Special Adviser to the NSA, Ms Idayat Hassan.

Speaking on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the abduction of about 315 pupils, students and staff of St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, Niger State, insisting that the incident was as a result of the Federal government’s poor security approach in the country.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero who spoke at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Labour Congress’s 2025 Harmattan School in Abuja on Monday, further termed the unfortunate incident as “security failures” on the side of government, lamenting that some states of the federation have now become theatres of banditry, kidnnaping, terrorism and other social vices.

He said ordinary Nigerians and workers are no longer safe, urging the leadership of the country to prioritize security above politics.

Ajaero said the system in the country comodifies human lives, saying the congress will continue to seek the protection of workers and their rights.

He said: When children can no longer go to school, when teachers are abducted, when health workers are kidnapped, when farmers can’t access their farms, when workers are not free to go to their working place, then the social fabric that holds us together is eroded”.

The NLC president, speaking on the theme of the accession: “Worker’s Right in Context of Global Economic Crisis and Technological Advancement”, said the theme was not just timely but strategic imperative for survival in advancement as a people and as workers.

He urged the stakeholders at the event to develop strategies to tackle the crisis of survival that confronts workers and Nigerians for the good of the people, while asking workers to always stand for their rights.

The NLC president said the congress will continue to resist the oppression of the ruling class and push for the better welfare of Nigerian workers and Nigerians as a whole.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Government has directed mandatory documentation of all foreign nationals residing within the state as part of a broader security strengthening plan in the state.

This plan was unveiled by the Governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, while briefing journalists after a high-level security meeting at his Iperu residence on Monday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the governor said the documentation exercise would follow established security protocols and immigration regulations.

He added that no individual entering or living in the state will be allowed to operate without proper identification.

Prince Abiodun noted that the state which is the industrial capital of Nigeria and the gateway connecting the nation’s financial hub to the rest of the country, must remain proactive in safeguarding its stability.

“There cannot be meaningful economic development in an atmosphere of insecurity. This is why we have taken decisive steps to ensure full documentation of foreign nationals and strengthen engagement with all non-indigene communities.”

The governor also announced plans for a strategic meeting with leaders of non-indigene communities to deepen cooperation, enhance trust, and bolster overall security efforts across the state.

The governor further hinted that the activities and operations of scavengers would now be strictly regulated to prevent criminal infiltration and misuse of the trade.

He further hinted at intensified operations across forests and government reserves, illegal mining crackdowns, and sanctions for landlords harbouring criminal elements.

Commending the President and security agencies for ongoing rescue efforts involving kidnap victims in Niger and Kwara states, Governor Abiodun reiterated that the best time to prepare for security threats is during peace, and assured residents of the government’s commitment to maintaining a safe and stable environment.

“Security is a shared responsibility, we urge citizens to provide timely information to law enforcement to enable quick and effective response.”

The governor emphasized that enhanced inter-agency cooperation and support for security operatives, including local hunters, will continue as part of the state’s modernized security architecture.

In the meantime, a prominent Rivers State industrialist, Dr. Ile Joseph, has expressed grave concern over escalating terrorist attacks in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Dr. Joseph, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, urged President Bola Tinubu to fulfill his constitutional duty to secure lives and property, warning that failure to do so could lead to catastrophic consequences.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Dr. Joseph, lamented that Nigerians have shown enough patience with the Federal Government, despite enduring years of worsening insecurity.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should rise to the challenge and fulfill his constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and property of Nigerians,” or resign.

He appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria to convene a National Emergency Conference to address the “genocidal assault” and promote peace.

“Security is the bedrock of economic development, youth empowerment, investments, and national cohesion,” Dr. Joseph emphasized.

He warned that unless swift and pragmatic action is taken by the government and stakeholders, the consequences could become “far more catastrophic for the nation.”

He stressed that Nigeria cannot thrive under fear, instability and unchecked violence, urging swift action to restore public confidence in the country’s security architecture.

Following the security concerns affecting the safety of students, teachers, and school communities across the state.”all schools in Bauchi State have been directed to close with immediate effect .

Bauchi State Government gave the directive through the Ministry of Education in a statement signed by the Information Officer, Jallaludeen Usman, released to the pressmen today.

.

According to the statement,“The Bauchi State Government wishes to notify the general public that all primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions — including Federal Government-owned schools and private schools — are hereby closed with immediate effect.

They said that, “This decision, though difficult, was taken by the Government of Bauchi State after extensive consultations and in response to overwhelming security concerns affecting the safety of students, teachers, and school communities across the state.”

It added, “The government is fully aware of the inconvenience this may cause. However, the protection of our children remains our highest moral responsibility. Every student in Bauchi State deserves to learn in an environment that is safe, stable, and free of fear.”

According to the Government, “We therefore call on parents, guardians, school proprietors, and all concerned stakeholders not to panic, but to remain calm and cooperative.”

“The government is working closely with security agencies to address the concerns swiftly and comprehensively, ensuring that normal academic activities resume as soon as it is safe to do so,” it added.

The statement added, “We also urge citizens to remain vigilant. If you see something, say something. Timely information from the public is crucial in safeguarding our communities.”

The State Government then assured the public that it will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.

