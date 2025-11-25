FCTA orders government schools to conclude exams, shut down by Nov 28

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration has issued an order for all government schools in Abuja to conclude their examinations and close by Friday, November 28, 2025.

According to the directive, the first-term exams are set to begin on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, with all subjects to be tested over a span of three days.

The instruction, marked “Serious and Urgent,” was communicated via a circular from the FCT Education Secretariat, through the Secondary Education Board (SEB) and the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), to school principals and heads.

Schools are expected to halt all activities immediately after the exams on the specified closure date.

Similarly, Minister of FCT, Barr Nyesom Wike, has ordered heightened security measures in Abuja, including enhanced monitoring at border crossings and entry points with neighboring states.

A joint operation taskforce, comprising military personnel, police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other agencies, has been deployed across the capital city to implement the directive.

Addressing the taskforce on Tuesday, FCT Police Commissioner, CP Miller Dantawaye, urged the team to collaborate effectively to eradicate criminal activities in the FCT.

He noted that Minister Wike had provided sufficient resources to ensure the operation’s success and safeguard residents’ security, particularly with the approaching holiday season.

Supported by other security heads, Dantawaye announced that the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had approved the initiative to tackle crime.

The team has been instructed to prioritize areas vulnerable to kidnapping and banditry, ensuring the safety of all residents.

“ The FCT minister, his excellency Nyesom Wike, has given complete support, especially in terms of logistics for this operation.

He has given approval and I am sure that by the time we’ll be leaving here later, I mean today, the funds for fueling, for servicing of the vehicles and even allowances for the men will have dropped into an account that we can assess.

Commenting on the influx of beggars into the city centre, the CP stressed that the security agencies are collaborating with relevant departments of FCTA to tackle the menaces of street begging in Abuja.

while the legal requirements on the evacuation of street beggars are being perfected, the CP announced that anyone arrested in black spots would be profiled because some criminals often disguise themselves as beggars.

In the words of the CP:,“ We were trying to perfect our legal requirements to that effect before we can delve into that.

But naturally, we wouldn’t want to have people loitering around the cities and by way of claiming that they are beggars. Because we know that amongst people that come, some of them that claim that they are beggars are not exactly beggars.

Most people come with criminal intent”.

“ We’re going to profile them and see those we will take off the streets that are criminally minded, even if they claim they are beggars.

But for the real beggars, well, we work closely, like I told you, looking at the legal backing, working closely with Abuja environmental protection bodies to see if there’s a need for us to take them away from the streets or not”.

