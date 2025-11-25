November 25, 2025
Trending now

“From Setback to Great Comeback: How Sujimoto is reclaiming its Market dominance”

Cornerstone Insurance receives award of Nigeria’s Most Innovative Insurance Company 2025

TETFund unveils ambitious plans to enhance research , innovation in Nigerian Universities

Wike sets deadline: Ground rent enforcement ends this week

Joint Committee of Senate , House of Reps Committee on Review of…

Constitution review: Joint Senate, Reps C’ttee set to brief state Govs on…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 25, 2025

Insecurity: South West Govs to launch Security Fund, share intelligence to forestall…

S’East Rep caucus seeks presidential pardon for Nnamdi Kanu

Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican reggae singer, actor and cultural icon, dies @ 81

Champion Newspapers LTD
BrandsInsurance digestMetro news

Cornerstone Insurance receives award of Nigeria’s Most Innovative Insurance Company 2025

by Kelvin Egerue080

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost and most trusted insurance companies has been adjudged Nigeria’s Most Innovative Insurance Company for 2025 at the prestigious Finance and Online Publication Association Awards.

The impressiveaward recognises Cornerstone’s continuous commitment to technological advancement, customer-centric solutions, and leadership in redefining insurance services in Nigeria.

Mr. Alangbo dedicated the recognition to Cornerstone Insurance’s employees and customers, appreciating their steadfast commitment and belief in the brand. He said: “Innovation is not just a goal for us; it’s part of our DNA. This award reflects the creativity, resilience, and customer focus that define everything we do at Cornerstone Insurance. I dedicate it to our employees for their passion and to our customers for trusting us to protect what matters most,”.

He further emphasised that innovation remains central to Cornerstone’s strategy, highlighting the company’s latest milestone; the launch of CiCi, our virtual assistant AI chatbot designed to make insurance more accessible, engaging, and easy to navigate.

With CiCi, customers can now learn about insurance products, make inquiries, and even complete purchases conveniently through a simple chat interface.

“The launch of CiCi marks a new chapter in our digital journey,” Mr. Alangbo added. “We are making insurance simpler, faster, and more human; one chat at a time.”

This recognition reinforces Cornerstone Insurance’s commitment to innovation, trust, and service excellence; qualities that have defined the brand for over three decades.

Cornerstone Insurance is licensed and re-certified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to provide both general and life insurance services, Its services are driven by cutting-edge technology, making them easily accessible via the internet and mobile platforms.

Related posts

EBUKA OBI ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 13 – 15 FOR ZION MINISTRY’S “ODESHI”

Editor

Winners Announced in the PalmPay & Glo Campaign

Editor

Cutix PLC backs return of Onye Afia on Afia TV as official Season sponsor

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO