Cornerstone Insurance receives award of Nigeria’s Most Innovative Insurance Company 2025

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost and most trusted insurance companies has been adjudged Nigeria’s Most Innovative Insurance Company for 2025 at the prestigious Finance and Online Publication Association Awards.

The impressiveaward recognises Cornerstone’s continuous commitment to technological advancement, customer-centric solutions, and leadership in redefining insurance services in Nigeria.

Mr. Alangbo dedicated the recognition to Cornerstone Insurance’s employees and customers, appreciating their steadfast commitment and belief in the brand. He said: “Innovation is not just a goal for us; it’s part of our DNA. This award reflects the creativity, resilience, and customer focus that define everything we do at Cornerstone Insurance. I dedicate it to our employees for their passion and to our customers for trusting us to protect what matters most,”.

He further emphasised that innovation remains central to Cornerstone’s strategy, highlighting the company’s latest milestone; the launch of CiCi, our virtual assistant AI chatbot designed to make insurance more accessible, engaging, and easy to navigate.

With CiCi, customers can now learn about insurance products, make inquiries, and even complete purchases conveniently through a simple chat interface.

“The launch of CiCi marks a new chapter in our digital journey,” Mr. Alangbo added. “We are making insurance simpler, faster, and more human; one chat at a time.”

This recognition reinforces Cornerstone Insurance’s commitment to innovation, trust, and service excellence; qualities that have defined the brand for over three decades.

Cornerstone Insurance is licensed and re-certified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to provide both general and life insurance services, Its services are driven by cutting-edge technology, making them easily accessible via the internet and mobile platforms.