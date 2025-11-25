Constitution review: Joint Senate, Reps C’ttee set to brief state Govs on progress

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu Monday, said that the 36 State governors will be briefed on the outcome of the joint session of the Senate and the House on the Constitution review process on Wednesday.

Kalu made the disclosure while delivering his opening remarks at the 2nd joint retreat of the House and Senate Committees on Constitutional Review in Abuja on Monday.

The Deputy Speaker said that the parliament is poised to deliver a Constitution that will meet the expectations of the people of Nigeria.

He said: “Distinguished colleagues, this is the final retreat before the historic voting on the constitution alteration bills. After today, we move from deliberation to decision. We move from consultation to legislative action. We move from debate to delivery.

“History is watching us. The entire nation with over 200 million Nigerians, anticipates a direction from this Assembly. Our people yearn for reforms that: Devolve power and bring governance closer to the grassroots; localize internal security through innovative approaches, like state police; empower their voices through credible elections; ensure fiscal federalism and equitable resource distribution; protect the rights and dignity of every citizen, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or religion; guarantee local government autonomy so that development reachest the last community

“The amendments we agree upon today will shape Nigeria’s democracy for

generations to come.

“Permit me also to inform this distinguished gathering that, in keeping with our commitment to intergovernmental partnership, all Governors of the Federation will be formally briefed on Wednesday, 26th November 2025.

“The Constitution we seek to refine is the soul of our Republic, the expression of our common destiny, the framework upon which the hopes and dreams of every Nigerian rest.

“Let the work we do here in Abuja reflect our shared commitment to a Nigeria that works for all. Let this retreat produce a clear, achievable roadmap; one that strengthens local governance, enhances gender balance, ensures credible elections, and secures our federation against future instability.

“As the Senate and House stand united in this constitutional review process, let us leave this hall with the resolve to transform our deliberations into enduring constitutional milestones.

“To the Governors whom we will brief on Wednesday: be assured that this is not an attempt to undermine executive authority; it is an effort to strengthen federalism, improve governance, and deliver the democracy Nigerians deserve.

“To my colleagues in the Senate and House: this is our moment. Let us rise to it.”

Kalu also called on the Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly to rise to the occasion and ensure that every amendment passes through.

“Distinguished Speakers of State Assemblies, your presence here today is essential. I cannot overemphasize the importance of state-level ownership in this constitutional review process.

“State domestication is, therefore, the constitutional gateway through which every amendment must pass.

“The success or failure of this constitutional review will ultimately be determined not here in Abuja, but in the 36 State Assemblies across the Federation.

“You are the gatekeepers of constitutional reform. Together, we can build a Constitution that guarantees justice, equity, and progress for every Nigerian; today and for generations to come”, he said.

