November 25, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Chief Olabode George at 80 thanksgiving Service / Autobiography launch held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0118

Dean Emeritus of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican communion   Most Reverend Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo (RTD)4th left Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos chapter and Bishop of the Diocese of Ikeja, Methodist Church Nigeria  Dr  Stephen  Adegbite, (behind) the Celebrant former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George his wife Mrs Roli, and others during the  80th birthday Thanksgiving Service of Chief Bode George held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina on 24/II/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 L-r …Governor of Oyo State, Gov Seyi Makinde; Governor of Bauchi State, Gov Bala Mohammed, Secretary to the Federation, Senator George Akume; the Celebrant, Chief Bode George, his wife, Mrs Roli; Ooni of Ife, Oba  Adeyeye Ogunwusi and others during the thanksgiving Service and Book launching of Chief Olabode George.

 L-r… Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang; former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; Mrs Roli Bode George, Chief Bode George, and others, during the Church Service.

L-r …An Educationalist and philanthropist,  Mrs. Yoyinsola Makanjuola; CEO of Dalora Ventures,  Olori Ladun Sijuwade; Chairman Board of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Mr.Aderemi Makanjuola.

L-r … Founder of Eleganza  Group, Chief (Dr.) Rasaki Akanni Okoya; Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, the Celebrant, Chief Bode George, former Aide to the former Kaduna State Governor, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai  Mr Jimi Lawal.

L-r…Former Senate President Adolphus Wabara; Senator Lee Maeba; PDP National Chairman, Mr Kabiru Turaki.

L-r… Nigerian media personality and entrepreneur, Kikelomo Abati, Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief (Mrs.) Kofoworola Bucknor, Former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Taofek Arapaja.

 L-r… Former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State, Lt. Col Paul Obi (retd.), with Senator Gbenga Daniel .

L-r…Former Military administrator  of Bayelsa State, Lt. Col Paul Obi (retd.); Secretary to the Federation, Senator George Akume and Ooni of Ife, Oba  Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

L-r …Former Minister of Women Affairs  Iyom Josephine Anenih, with Mrs Aduke Alabi.

L-r… Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, with Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN).

L-r …Wife of Former Interim head of  State,( Ernest Sonekan ) Mrs. Margaret Sonekan; Business Mogul, the Asiwaju of Ife Chief Oyekunle Alex  -Duduyemi behind is; the celebrant, Chief Bode George, his wife Mrs Roli, during the 80th birthday Thanksgiving Service of Chief Bode George held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina reception at Naval Dock Yard, Victoria Island on 24/II/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

