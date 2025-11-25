Breaking: Sanwo-Olu presents N4.237trn budget estimate for 2026

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday presented a budget estimate of N4.237 Trn for the year 2026.

The budget is tagged, ‘The Budget of Shared Prosperity.’

According to the Governor, the budget is meant to build a Lagos that works for everyone, that is safe and secure.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had in 2025 presented budget size of ₦3.367trn with a total revenue estimate of ₦2.968 trillion, comprising N2. 230 trillion from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Capital Receipts of N111.

Details later…

