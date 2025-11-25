2000 Persons benefit as group launches malaria eradication campaign in N’ Delta

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

No fewer than two thousand women and children from Rivers and Delta States have benefited from a free medical outreach launched by HACEY Health Initiative, a development-focused, non-governmental organization.

The group conducted free malaria tests, chemical prophylaxis for pregnant women, and shared free treated mosquito nets during a malaria eradication campaign with theme, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” held at Rumueme Community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

The program, held in conjunction with Access Holding PLC, aims to reduce malaria incidence and improve access to prevention, testing, and treatment services for women, pregnant mothers, and children under five in high-burden communities.

Bamidele Oyewumi, Hacey’s Program Manager, said the campaign would remain ongoing until the 2000-target is achieved.

“This year’s end malaria project is targeting 2000 women and under-age children in Delta State and Rivers State.

“Malaria is one of the things that affect most women and children in our communities.

Today, we’re implementing the end-malaria project where we want to see zero malaria in our community.

This is because children under 5 miss school, women are not having active, productive engagement because of preventable malaria.

“Malaria is a disease and infection in our community where it is abetted by unclean environment, unethical hygiene and poor health-seeking behavior.”

Oyewumi stated that the project is designed to sensitize the community on preventable ways to end malaria by themselves.

“We’re also doing testing for people that are living with malaria to know their status and then we refer them to treatment, both pregnant women, both women and children, so that they can be given malaria treatment,” he said.

Speaking, Regional Manager, Rivers 3 Region, Access Bank, Ogechi Irehie, said the partnership with HACEY was a way of giving back to society and addressing financial challenges that make it difficult for some people to obtain malaria treatment.

“The bank (Access) is partnering with Hacey to combat malaria. That’s basically why we are here to sensitize the people on the dangers of having malaria disease.

We’re also here to screen them; we’ll also be given out mosquito nets, giving out drugs for those of them that will test positive.

“You know a lot of persons are actually challenged due to financial constraints. So to ameliorate all of that, the bank decided to partner with this organization, Hacey, to see how we can support our people having all these challenges, most especially malaria.

This is just one out of the numerous CSR (corporate social responsibility) projects we do. We do a lot but for this particular one, it’s just to fight malaria,” she said.

