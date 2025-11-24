TSA: Atiku calls for suspension of Xpress Payments appointment

.Insists FG must come clean with Nigerians

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for the Immediate suspension of the Xpress Payments appointment pending a public inquiry and a comprehensive audit of TSA operations to prevent the creeping privatisation of revenue collection.

In a statement on Sunday, Atiku expressed that the quiet appointment of Xpress Payments Solutions Limited as a new TSA collecting agent is not an administrative decision; it is a dangerous resurrection of the Alpha Beta revenue cartel that dominated Lagos State during and after the Tinubu years.

He stressed that Nigeria does not need more middlemen between citizens and their government revenue. What we need is greater transparency, stronger institutions, and a tax system free from political capture.

According to him ‘’That model created a private toll gate around public revenue and funnelled state funds into the hands of a politically connected monopoly.

‘’What we are witnessing now is the attempt to nationalise that same template, moving Nigeria from a republic to a private holding company controlled by a small circle of vested interests.

‘’To introduce such a policy in the middle of a national tragedy, while Nigerians are mourning loved ones lost to the deepening insecurity crisis, is not only insensitive, it is a deliberate act of governance by stealth. When a nation is grieving, leadership should show empathy and focus on securing lives, not on expanding private revenue pipelines.’’

He noted that this latest move raises fundamental questions:

“Why was this appointment rushed and smuggled into the public space without consultation, stakeholder engagement, or National Assembly oversight?

“What value does Xpress Payments add that existing TSA channels do not already provide?

“Who truly benefits from this? Nigeria or an entrenched political network?

He averred “This is not reform. This is state capture masquerading as digital innovation.”

He therefore called for the mmediate suspension of the Xpress Payments appointment pending a public inquiry

He also asked for full disclosure of the contractual terms, beneficiaries, fee structures, and selection criteria; A comprehensive audit of TSA operations to prevent the creeping privatisation of revenue collection;A legal framework, not executive shortcuts, that prohibits the insertion of private proxies into core government revenue systems; and A national security priority shift, recognising that a country under assault cannot afford economic governance conducted in the shadows.

“Nigeria’s revenues are not political spoils. They are the lifeblood of our national survival, especially at a time when insecurity is tearing communities apart.

The government must abandon this Lagos-style revenue cartelisation and return to the path of transparency, constitutionalism, and public accountability.

