Troops destroy 7 illegal refining sites, recover over 109,000 litres of stolen products

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army said it’s troops from the 6 Division with headquarters in Rivers State have deactivated 7 Illegal Refining sites, recovering over 109,000 litres of stolen products in the Niger Delta region in the last two weeks.

The Army in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, said the troops also arrested four (4) suspected oil thieves in recent operations conducted between 10 and 23 November 2025.

Danjuma said the operation was part of a sustained effort by the division to crackdown against oil thieves across the region.

He said the recovered products include over 88,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 21,355 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) popularly known as diesel, with total cost value amounting to over One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira.

The statement reads, “Operations conducted in Rivers State around Okolomade in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) led to the deactivation of three illegal refining sites, three big pots, four big receivers and three big coolants, with over 40,000 litres of stolen crude and 20,000 litres of illegally refined AGO recovered.

“At the fringes of the Imo River, troops discovered three illegal refining sites, eight drum pots, seven drum receivers, one fibre boat and over 14,700 litres of stolen crude around Asa, Obeakpo, Lekuma and Abiama in Oyigbo LGA.”

Relatedly, he said, the troops, following credible intelligence, stormed a compound at Abuloma in Okrika LGA, where they discovered about 1,050 sacks filled with over 32,000 litres of stolen crude.

At Abonnema Creek in Akuku-Toru LGA, troops intercepted a Cotonou boat loaded with 25 sacks filled with over 1,000 litres of illegally refined AGO.

Also, in Akwa Ibom State, he disclosed that troops conducted a raid on a suspected storage facility at Ikot Akpan, Ekparakwa along the Abak–Ikot Abasi road in Abak LGA.

During the operations, over 520 litres of illegally refined AGO stored in a drum and ten jerricans, as well as several empty jerricans, were recovered.

He added that the troops in Delta State conducted an operation at DAEWOO yard within Ekpan area in Uvwie LGA.

“On sighting troops, the suspected oil thieves fled into nearby creeks with wooden boats loaded with jerricans.

Troops also discovered three 25-litre jerricans filled with 75 litres of crude oil. Meanwhile, in Bayelsa State, troops have continued to deny criminal elements freedom of action.”

Commending the troops for their resilience, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, charged them to sustain the tempo in ensuring that economic saboteurs are effectively denied freedom of action in the NDR.

The GOC also called on the good people of the region to continue supporting military operations by providing credible intelligence on the activities of criminal elements in their domain.

