The imperative of foreign support for Nigeria’s war against terrorism

It is a matter of serious concern that the Nigerian armed forces as presently constituted are overwhelmed by the increasing deadly activities of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers such that a brigadier-general, some soldiers, a vice principal and a pastor have been killed, scores of school pupils and 12 teachers abducted within a week with the security operatives on the trail of the perpetrators to rescue the hostages.

Therefore, we strongly believe that the current national security architecture lacks the capabilities both in terms of personnel, firepower, modern weapons and the wherewithal to defeat the rampaging bandits and terrorists, who from all indications, are backed by international terror groups and armed with deadly sophisticated weapons. So it has become imperative for President Bola Tinubu to urgently seek the support and collaboration of the global community to deal decisively with the existential threats posed by these murderers.

In doing so, both the federal and sub-national governments should be mindful that a potent national security is not just a military affair but involves diplomacy, good governance, development, and a strong economy. As United States former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel stated, “Strong national security is dependent on having a strong diplomatic arm, a strong development arm, a strong intelligence arm, a strong capability to try to have strong economies in the world”.

In other words, it has become necessary for the nation’s public office holders to prioritize socio-economic and human capital development to further boost our national security. It is against this background in our view, that the federal government should urgently consider and heed the patriotic call by former Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who in April 2021, on the floor of the red chamber of the National Assembly, strongly pleaded with his colleagues to prevail on then President Muhammadu Buhari now of blessed memory, to wake up from slumber and save Nigerians from the deadly attacks of insurgents and other murders.

An apparently worried Adeyemi, who represented Kogi West declared: “We cannot pretend that we are capable of confronting the situation in our hands, America as powerful as they are, when the effect of Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic overwhelmed them, it came to a point that China came to their rescue.

We shouldn’t pretend that we don’t need foreign support now, let nobody deceive us. A lot of billions of Naira has been voted for security services, nothing is coming out of it. We wouldn’t wait until our nation gets burnt, let us shout and call for foreign support’’.

Elaborating on the issue, the lawmaker lamented that: “The nation is on fire, the President must rise to the occasion. It costs us nothing to ask for foreign support, we must rise up to the occasion, we must bring in people to save this country or else we will be consumed. It has got to a point that we cannot sleep with our two eyes closed…We must rise up to it, they are killing people in the West, South and the North. We should shut down the National Assembly, let us shut it down if we cannot save this country, we stay in our homes. Our country is bleeding, people are in poverty, people are hungry, there is no food, the insecurity is threatening us, it is better we are not here, people are dying, everyday Nigerians are dying, we must rise up to the occasion, I so submit.”

Regrettably, howeer, rather than heed the legislator’s timely warning then, the federal government and the National Assembly turned a deaf ear thus dumping the message and the messenger with his party denying him a return ticket to seek re-election during the 2023 general election. But four years after, Adeyemi’s dispassionate assessment of the critical security situation and the recommended panacea remain relevant.

However, it is our candid view that recent spike in the bloody campaign by the bandits and terrorists has made Adeyemi’s unbiased and visionary proposal very imperative and we challenge President Tinubu to act fast in heeding the advice and thoroughly overhaul the nation’s security architecture to halt the drift to anarchy, since the primary responsibility of every government is the protection of lives and property of the people.

Sadly, in the past week alone, the murderers had proven their capacity to confront the military and inflict devastating havoc on the nation. For instance, since the birth of Boko Haram and other insurgents in 2009 in Borno state, Northeast Nigeria, the , Islamic State West African Province, ISWAP, a splinter group from Boko Haram, ambushed and abducted a Brigade Commander in Damboa Borno state, Brigadier-General, Musa Uba alongside his soldiers and executed them in the most gruesome manner which they captured on video and despite initial denial by the Defence Headquarters.

We further note with serious concern that hours later, bandits abducted 25 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, killing the vice principal moments after military personnel guarding the school reportedly withdrew. The nation was yet to come to terms with that when other bandits attacked worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, shooting the pastor dead and abducting many faithful. As if these were not enough, gunmen on Friday kidnapped no fewer than 303 pupils and 12 teachers of St Mary’s Catholic Schools, Papiri community in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger state.

The worsening insecurity in parts of the country has forced the closure of FG’s 47 Unity Colleges in northern Nigeria, the shutdown of some public schools in Katsina, Niger, Taraba, Kebbi and Kwara states pointing to the fact – that our armed forces contrary to earlier assurances by the past and incumbent administrations, are not winning the war against terrorism as the criminals seem to be gaining an upper hand at the moment. Their recent exploits also serve as sad reminder of the abduction of scores of Chibok school girls in Borno state by Boko Haram insurgents in April 2014. Unfortunately, till date majority of those captives have not been set free.

Again, recent revelation by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state that Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters remain unshaken in their strongholds in the Lake Chad region and Sambisa forest is instructive. Receiving the newly appointed Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, who paid him a visit in Maiduguri, Zulum begged the Nigerian Armed Forces to as a matter of national urgency, launch an offensive attack on the terrorists’ safe haven in Tumbus, Mandara hills and Sambisa game to “end their madness.”

“I want to bring to your kind notice that a thorough military operation, that involves the Naval, Air Force and Army, purposely intended to rid off the Tumbus of insurgents has never been conducted. If we want to bring down insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria, we must address the challenges we are facing in Lake Chad. The area has provided a safe haven for the terrorists, this is our major problem now. We still have two enclaves, the Sambisa Game Reserve as well as the Mandara hills. We need a coordinated operation with a view to addressing this menace in these areas,” he added.

So Nigeria lacks what it takes to confront and eliminate the terrorists in their enclave thus justifying the urgent need for her leadership to seek the support and collaboration of the African Union and the United Nations in prosecuting the ongoing war. Coincidentally, the UN seems to be on the same page with our country and the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS on the grave threat posed by terrorism within the sub region.

For the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the expanding terrorist networks, mass displacement, and the collapse of essential services in West Africa and the Sahel region have become a growing concern worldwide stressing that the growth in terrorist groups was “not only a regional dramatic reality’’ but the expanding links of the groups in Africa and beyond make it a ‘’growing global threat.”

Pointing out that the vast Sahel region which stretches almost coast to coast across Africa, accounts for 19 per cent of terrorist attacks worldwide and for over half of global terrorism-related casualties, about four million people are now displaced across Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and neighbouring countries, proffering a “unified, coherent and consensus-based” regional response, the maintenance of financial support for humanitarian response plans and a development strategy to address the root causes of terrorism.

Consequently, though we welcome recent resolution of the Senate directing Ssecurity Chiefs to immediately rescue the abducted students from captivity and the recruitment of at least 100, 000 soldiers, it is abundantly clear that bringing in more combatants alone without external collaboration with major powers in the world will eradicate the menace of murderers in the country. It is instructive that prior to the spike in terrorists attacks, the United Kingdom in a travel advisory warned their nationals against travelling to six Nigerian states over insecurity.

We view the killing of a top military commander and many others in recent time as enough justification for President Tinubu and the National Assembly to declare a state of emergency on insecurity nationwide in order to halt further massacre and kidnapping of lawabiding citizens. In similar vein, since the ruling APC now controls two thirds in the Senate, following recent defections from opposition lawmakers, fast tracking ongoing constitutional amendment to facilitate the establishment of State Police should be accorded topmost attention in the national interest.

After the amendment, each of the 36 states will be empowered to set up such security outfits with requisite manpower and firepower to handle internal security, in line with true fiscal federalism, paving the way for many military personnel currently undertaking such role, to be redeployed to the various theatres of war against insurgency and banditry. The argument by opponents that State Police will be abused by governors is no longer tenable given the precarious security challenges facing the country coupled with the fact that the armed forces and the Nigeria Police Force have demonstrated that they cannot adequately safeguard lives and property.

That Nigerians must be protected against terrorists, bandits and kidnappers at all cost is not negotiable even if it will require getting foreign assistance or hiring mercenaries to confront and defeat the common enemy. There can’t be any meaningful socio-economic and technological development in an atmosphere of pervasive insecurity and when the nation is bleeding and degenerated to killing field. Enough is enough.

