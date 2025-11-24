Segun Awolowo: Afenifere mourns, extols his contributions to nation building

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has joined millions of compatriots to mourn the exit of the scion of the Awolowo family and legacy, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo Jnr, who transited on November 21, 2025.

In a statement jointly signed by the organisation’s Secretary General, Agbaakin Ademola Folarin and the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere expressed shock over the death of a man who, until his death, was the National Coordinator of the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office.

Afenifere stated that the late former Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), “the eldest grandson of our late indomitable patriarch and founder, Chief Obafemi SAN, GCFR, Mr Segun Awolowo, was an accomplished public administrator who reflected, with distinction and honour, the proud legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in public service.

“And like his grandfather, he lived an exemplary life of dedicated service to our country and to his community, with humility, devotion, steadfastness and an astute sense of purpose. He followed the Awolowo doctrine of unalloyed public-spiritedness to the letter.”

Afenifere added that Mr. Awolowo played his part with distinction and departed this plane in a blaze of glory, as exemplified by the contributions he made to Nigeria’s economic landscape in his efforts at elevating the standard of trade and investment, especially across the African continent.

“His efforts contributed to his being unanimously elected as President of the National Trade Promotion Organisations for ECOWAS member states in July 2021.

“As a grandson of the illustrious sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Segun Awolowo Jnr embodied the principles of integrity, service, stoicism and leadership that his grandfather displayed.”

Afenifere commiserated with those he left behind and prayed for his immediate and extended family, including the Afenifere family worldwide, the fortitude to bear this loss, the grace to appreciate and celebrate the core essence and accomplishment of his earthly sojourn.

The statement concluded by beseeching the Almighty to grant the soul of the departed an eternal rest.

