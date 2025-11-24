OCAA Lagos branch honours Pharm. Sir Emeka Umeh, a Noble Knight of KSJI, as Pillar of Support

The Osina Catholic Abroad Association (OCAA), St. Mary’s Parish Lagos Branch, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, honoured Pharm. Sir Emeka Umeh (KSJI) for his outstanding contributions to the association, the church, and the Osina community.

The ceremony, held in Festac Town, Lagos, drew prominent personalities from the Osina Ancient Kingdom.

Members described the gathering as a celebration of commitment, sacrifice, and exemplary service.

Presenting the award plaque, the immediate past President General of Osina Town Union, Nze Ide Chief Kelechi Ejeagwu, Ugochinyere of Osina, commended Pharm. Umeh for his steadfast support of both OCAA and the Catholic Church.

He noted that despite frequently residing outside the country, Umeh has remained actively involved in community and church activities.

“Pharm. Umeh is a worthy and illustrious son of Osina,” he said. “His contributions have significantly strengthened OCAA, and his distance has never stopped him from serving God and humanity.”

In his acceptance speech, Pharm. Umeh expressed gratitude to the association and offered special praise to its chairman, Mazi Joseph Anayo Chineke, for his dedication and effective leadership.

“Even though I was abroad when the invitation reached me, I assured the chairman I would attend—because of the passion and commitment he brings to OCAA,” Umeh stated.

He pledged continued support for the association and urged Osina indigenes in Lagos who are yet to join OCAA to do so for the growth and unity of the community.

The chairman, Mazi Chineke, also applauded Umeh’s contributions, noting his pivotal role and huge support as the Chairman of the 2021 Harvest Thanksgiving and Bazaar of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Osina.

He described Umeh as a dependable supporter who consistently responds whenever called upon.

The event concluded with expressions of appreciation and solidarity, as members celebrated a man widely regarded as a pillar of support within the Osina community.

