NNPC Ltd reports ₦5.4trn profit, eyes 3m barrels per day by 2030

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced the company’s impressive 2024 financial results, reporting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₦5.4 trillion, supported by ₦45.1 trillion in revenue.

The NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, who announced this at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday said the achievement, a 64% increase from 2023, was driven by enhanced operational efficiency, downstream market reforms, and cost discipline.

“This outcome was propelled by several critical drivers: enhanced operational efficiency across our assets, the positive impact of downstream market reforms, and our unwavering commitment to cost discipline.

Financially, we have never been stronger or better positioned for tomorrow.”

Ojulari highlighted the company’s strategic focus on advancing key gas infrastructure projects, including the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipelines, to boost Nigeria’s energy security.

“Strategically, this financial capacity powers our ambitious national initiatives. We are vigorously advancing key gas infrastructure projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project, also known as AKK, and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben, also known as OB3, pipelines, to unlock a gas-powered economy, reviewing technical and commercial viability of our refineries to strengthen domestic energy security, and pursuing a $60 billion investment pipeline to expand oil and gas output.”

“Our goal remains to raise crude oil production to 3 million barrels per day by 2030 and grow gas production to 12 billion cubic feet daily”.

The company also plans to review its refineries’ technical and commercial viability and attract a $60 billion investment to expand oil and gas output.

Ojulari outlined NNPC Limited’s ambitious targets: increasing crude oil production to 3 million barrels per day by 2030 and gas production to 12 billion cubic feet daily.

He emphasized the company’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and performance-driven communication, inviting journalists to engage openly and scrutinize their decisions.

“Now, we gather with you, Nigeria’s foremost print, broadcast, and business journalists, for an open and candid exchange.

“These engagements are intentional. They reflect who we are evolving into – a commercially focused company anchored on transparency, accountability, and performance-driven communication.

“The 2024 financial results we unveiled today are more than balance sheets and performance indicators.

They embody discipline, progress, and the dedication of our teams nationwide. Yet, we recognize that figures alone cannot speak.

They require context, clarity, and accessible interpretation — and that is where you play a vital role”.

This marks Ojulari’s first media interaction in a relaxed format with his leadership team, underscoring NNPC Limited’s evolution into a commercially focused company.

