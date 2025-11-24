Nigeria’s Future Engineers urges to lead with integrity ,innovation for national revival

L-r …Representative of Register (COREN) , Lagos Regional Coordinator for the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). Engr. Tomide Akinnawo; Guest Speaker Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona, Dean, School of Engineering, (YABATECH), Engr. Isaac Ajiboshin, presenting the award to the best graduating student in Engineering, Aina Damilola Emmanuel, Representative of (COREN) President, Lagos State Technical Committee Chairman, Engr Aramide Adeyoye, General Secretary, Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE), Engr Ibidapo Kayode Samuel, (NATE) Lagos branch Chairman, Engr Oyedele Victor Afolayan, Head of Department, Industrial Maintenance Engineering, (YABATECH) Engr. Femi John Adedotun, during the Engineering Graduating Students Oath-taking and Induction Ceremony held at YABATECH in Lagos on 20/II/2025..Photo: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

CHINYERE IKEANYI

In a defining moment that marks a pivotal turning point for Nigeria’s engineering landscape, Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona has urged the graduates of Yaba College of Technologies to uphold professionalism, integrity, and social responsibility. She emphasized the transformative power of engineering in Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable growth.

The institution’s School of Engineering celebrated the induction of its latest cohort of graduating engineers, marking a pivotal step toward Nigeria’s technological and infrastructural advancement.

‘Moreso, the ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, faculty members, families, and friends, all witnessing the formal oath-taking of future engineers committed to shaping Nigeria’s destiny.

‘This historic event was attended by representatives from government, industry, academia, and families, all united by a shared vision: harnessing Nigeria’s polytechnic system as the backbone of national development. The significance of this cannot be overstated. Polytechnics have long been the unsung heroes in Nigeria’s educational system, producing technically skilled middle-tier engineers, technicians, and technologists crucial for sectors such as energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, and digital innovation.

Adetona said that with Nigeria grappling with persistent infrastructure deficits, energy shortages, and environmental challenges, these graduates are poised to be the driving force behind innovative solutions. Their expertise is essential in solving complex societal issues, fostering technological innovation, and leading Nigeria into a new era of development.

“Your role as engineers extends beyond technical skill; it includes ethical responsibility, leadership, and collaboration,” Adetona stated. “The future of Nigeria depends on engineers who prioritize sustainability, embrace lifelong learning, and work collaboratively with industry, government, and communities.”

She highlighted the critical role of engineering in overcoming Nigeria’s hurdles. Graduates are encouraged to innovate in sectors like energy, infrastructure, and environmental management, ensuring that development is sustainable and inclusive.

As Nigeria faces an urgent need for modernization, the graduating engineers represent hope—embodying the skills, passion, and commitment necessary to drive change and unlock new opportunities.

This graduation isn’t merely an academic milestone; it’s a clarion call for Nigeria’s youth to lead the nation’s technological revolution. These engineers are set to become the architects of Nigeria’s future, building resilient infrastructure, advancing green technologies, and contributing to economic growth.

Meanwhile, the President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Prof. Sadiq Z. Abubakar, represented by. COREN Lagos state Technical committee chairman, Engr Aramide Adeyoye delivered an uncompromising call to action to the nation’s newest batch of engineering graduates, emphasized that Nigeria’s development depends heavily on the moral compass, innovative capacity, and professional excellence of its young engineers. His message was clear: these graduates are not just inheriting a career; they are inheriting a national responsibility to rebuild Nigeria from the ground up, guided by integrity and ingenuity.

‘His words underscored the significance of the event — the first time in Nigeria’s history that over 300 polytechnic engineering graduates were inducted simultaneously as Graduate Members of the Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE). This dual ceremony, which coincided with their graduation, not only set a new national standard but also symbolized a paradigm shift in how Nigeria recognizes and values technical and technological education.

Prof. Sadiq Abubakar, during his virtual address, reaffirmed COREN’s unwavering commitment to professional excellence, which forms the bedrock of Nigeria’s engineering sector. He emphasized that the primary responsibility of every engineer is safeguarding public safety, upholding ethical standards, and ensuring that their work positively impacts millions of Nigerians.

“Today marks both an end and a beginning,” he stated. “Your journey through rigorous, industry-focused polytechnic training has equipped you not just to build careers but to build Nigeria’s future. It is a calling to serve society with integrity and to innovate relentlessly.”

He further underscored the importance of professional registration. Achieving full registration with COREN is not merely a bureaucratic step but a vital shield that confers recognition, protection, and moral accountability. Prof. Abubakar urged the graduates to pursue registration without delay, viewing it as the foundation of a responsible engineering career.

YABATECH, Nigeria’s premier technical institution, has always been at the forefront of this effort. Its graduates are the lifeblood of Nigeria’s industrial engine, fueling the growth of Lagos State and the nation at large. Now, with their induction into NATE and COREN recognition, they are poised to take Nigeria’s engineering capacity to global heights.

His message was unambiguous: “Your first duty is safeguarding public safety. Your work impacts millions; integrity must be your guiding principle. Lifelong learning, ethical conduct, and innovation are your tools for national service.” These words serve as a clarion call for Nigerian engineers to elevate their standards, embrace continuous professional development, and act as catalysts for technological breakthroughs.

Prof. Abubakar announced that COREN is actively working to align Nigerian engineering standards with international frameworks through the Sydney and Dublin Accords. These accords are recognized globally for certifying the competence of engineering technologists and technicians. By securing full signatory status, Nigeria will enable its technologists and technicians to gain international recognition, participate in global projects, and access broader employment markets.

This strategic move is more than administrative; it’s Nigeria’s bid to elevate its engineering sector onto the global stage. It will open avenues for Nigerian engineers to work seamlessly across borders, attract foreign investments, and position Nigeria as a hub for technological innovation and engineering excellence.

The most compelling component of Prof. Abubakar’s speech was his moral appeal. He challenged the graduates to see themselves as torchbearers of Nigeria’s future, tasked with solving the country’s most pressing problems—from electricity shortages and infrastructural deficits to digital transformation and environmental sustainability.

“Dream big, innovate boldly,” he urged. “Leverage your engineering skills to create solutions tailored to Nigeria’s unique challenges. But above all, do so with integrity. Your reputation is your most valuable asset.”

He called on graduates to uphold the highest standards of discipline, accuracy, and safety, emphasizing that their work directly affects lives and livelihoods. The path to national development, he emphasized, is paved with honest work, ethical conduct, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Adding a historic dimension to the event, YABATECH made history by inducting over 300 engineering graduates into NATE on their graduation day—a first in Nigeria’s polytechnic sector. This induction, conducted at a significantly reduced cost and without examinations, signifies a new era of professional recognition for polytechnic engineers.

The event was graced by dignitaries including NATE President Engr. Technologist Dominic Udoatan, represented by his secretary, Engr. Technologist, Ibidapo Kayode Samuel. Udoatan lauded YABATECH’s longstanding reputation in technical education and highlighted how this event enhances professionalism, boosts confidence, and instills pride among Nigerian technical graduates.

He emphasized that the recognition aligns with Nigeria’s aspirations for global competitiveness, especially as Nigeria prepares to sign the Washington Accord, which affirms mutual recognition of engineering qualifications among signatory countries. This development promises to transform Nigeria’s engineering sector by opening international opportunities for its technologists and technicians.

YABATECH Rector, Dr. Engr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul described the induction as an epoch-making milestone. He emphasized that the institution’s commitment to producing world-class engineers is unwavering and that this event sets a precedent for other polytechnics to follow.

Industry leaders and government officials, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, lauded the event’s significance. They expressed confidence that these newly inducted engineers will be at the forefront of Nigeria’s industrial revolution, bringing innovative solutions and maintaining high ethical standards.

This landmark event and Prof. Abubakar’s compelling address symbolize a clarion call for Nigeria to harness its technical human capital. The country’s future hinges on the collective efforts of these young engineers, who must now translate their knowledge into tangible development.

To achieve this, Nigeria must invest in continuous professional development, create an enabling environment for innovation, and uphold the integrity of its engineering standards. The government, industry, and educational institutions must collaborate to ensure these engineers thrive, innovate, and lead Nigeria into a prosperous future.

In summation, Prof. Sadiq Abubakar’s address was not merely an inspirational speech; it was a strategic blueprint for Nigeria’s engineering-led development. It underscores that Nigeria’s engineers are its most valuable asset in a nation seeking to overhaul its infrastructure, diversify its economy, and achieve sustainable growth.

As Nigeria’s new engineers step into the professional realm, they carry with them the hope, trust, and expectations of a nation yearning for progress. Their integrity, innovation, and dedication will determine Nigeria’s trajectory in the coming decades.

This landmark event, coupled with the historic induction at YABATECH, has set a new benchmark for professionalism, patriotism, and excellence in Nigeria’s engineering sector.

The graduating engineers of YABATECH and all Nigerian engineers are committed to nation-building. Nigeria’s future is bright—if its engineers lead with integrity and innovate without limit.

