Nigerian Industrialist calls for urgent, proactive action on terror attacks

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

A prominent Rivers State industrialist, Dr. Ile Joseph, has expressed grave concern over escalating terrorist attacks in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Dr. Joseph, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, urged President Bola Tinubu to fulfill his constitutional duty to secure lives and property, warning that failure to do so could lead to catastrophic consequences.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Dr. Joseph lamented that Nigerians have shown enough patience with the Federal Government, despite enduring years of worsening insecurity.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should rise to the challenge and fulfill his constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and property of Nigerians,” or resign.

He appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria to convene a National Emergency Conference to address the “genocidal assault” and promote peace.

“Security is the bedrock of economic development, youth empowerment, investments, and national cohesion,” Dr. Joseph emphasized.

He warned that unless swift and pragmatic action is taken by the government and stakeholders, the consequences could become “far more catastrophic for the nation.”

He stressed that Nigeria cannot thrive under fear, instability and unchecked violence, urging swift action to restore public confidence in the country’s security architecture.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2