JOHESU strike paralyses UCH activities

The strike embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has paralysed activities at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Monday that the indefinite strike, which started on Nov. 17, has now entered Day 8.

The UCH JOHESU embarked on the indefinite strike to demand an upward adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Scale (CONHESS), as done for the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) in 2014.

NAN observed that the laboratories, the health record, engineering, physiotherapy, emergency, and pharmacy departments were not operational, as workers deserted the areas.

The kitchen was also closed, without the usual beehive of activity and cooking.

The UCH JOHESU Chairman, Mr Oladayo Olabampe, said the indefinite strike was as directed by its national body, following the Federal Government’s failure to address its demands.

Olabampe, who stated that the strike was progressing very well, explained that the workers remained resolute until the government answered them.

“All members are in full compliance. The strike is already having serious effects, as you can see.

“The hospital is not seeing or admitting patients, the clinics are not running, and almost all the wards are empty.

“We just hope that the government will do the needful before it’s too late,” Olabampe said.

NAN recalls that the resident doctors at the hospital have also been on strike since Nov.1.

The doctors are demanding a 200 per cent increase in the CONMESS and the full implementation of new allowances proposed since July 2022, among others.

Due to the dual strikes, members of the public in need of medical attention are at the receiving end, with no admission or surgery being performed.

The hospital’s internally generated revenue is also expected to dwindle.

