November 24, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Insecurity: U.S. pledges deeper security cooperation with Nigeria

by Peter Anayo099

The Federal Government has secured renewed commitments from the United States Government to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria amid rising incidents of abductions and violence in parts of the country.

‎‎This followed series of high-level engagements between a Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and senior U.S. officials.

‎The Nigerian delegation also met with the U.S. Congress, State Department, National Security Council, White House Faith Office and the Department of War.

‎Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

He stated that the U S. had pledged enhanced intelligence support, expedited processing of defence equipment requests and possible provision of excess defence articles to boost ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups.

‎The Presidency said the Nigerian delegation refuted allegations of genocide, stressing that violent attacks affect families across religious and ethnic lines and warned against narratives that could distort realities on the ground.

‎‎According to Onanuga, the U.S. also expressed readiness to expand complementary support, including humanitarian assistance to affected communities in the Middle Belt and technical aid to improve early-warning systems.

‎Both countries agreed to immediately activate a non-binding cooperation framework and establish a Joint Working Group to coordinate all agreed security initiatives.

‎The delegation used the occasion to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to improving civilian protection as part of its broader stabilisation efforts.

‎Members of the Nigerian delegation included Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye.

‎Others are the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director of Foreign Relations at the Office of the NSA, Amb. Ibrahim Babani; and Special Adviser to the NSA, Ms Idayat Hassan.

 

