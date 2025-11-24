November 24, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Insecurity: Gov. Abiodun orders mandatory documentation of Foreign Nationals, tightens control on scavengers

by Peter Anayo0128

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

 

Ogun State Government has directed mandatory documentation of all foreign nationals residing within the state as part of a broader security strengthening plan in the state.

This plan was unveiled by the Governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, while briefing journalists after a high-level security meeting at his Iperu residence on Monday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the governor said the documentation exercise would follow established security protocols and immigration regulations.

He added that no individual entering or living in the state will be allowed to operate without proper identification.

Prince Abiodun noted that the state, which is the industrial capital of Nigeria and the gateway connecting the nation’s financial hub to the rest of the country, must remain proactive in safeguarding its stability.

“There cannot be meaningful economic development in an atmosphere of insecurity.

This is why we have taken decisive steps to ensure full documentation of foreign nationals and strengthen engagement with all non-indigene communities.”

The governor also announced plans for a strategic meeting with leaders of non-indigene communities to deepen cooperation, enhance trust, and bolster overall security efforts across the state.

The governor further hinted that the activities and operations of scavengers would now be strictly regulated to prevent criminal infiltration and misuse of the trade.

He further hinted at intensified operations across forests and government reserves, illegal mining crackdowns, and sanctions for landlords harbouring criminal elements.

Commending the President and security agencies for ongoing rescue efforts involving kidnap victims in Niger and Kwara states, Governor Abiodun reiterated that the best time to prepare for security threats is during peace, and assured residents of the government’s commitment to maintaining a safe and stable environment.

“Security is a shared responsibility, we urge citizens to provide timely information to law enforcement to enable quick and effective response.”

The governor emphasized that enhanced inter-agency cooperation and support for security operatives, including local hunters, will continue as part of the state’s modernized security architecture.

 

