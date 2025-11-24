Idoma, Ondo kingdoms seal friendship, resolve to partner and promote cultural festivals

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

History was made in Ondo last weekend when two notable monarchs, HRM Agabaidu, Dr. Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, CON, Ochidoma, who is the paramount ruler of Idomaland, and His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, Jilo the Third, CFR, the Osemawe and paramount ruler of Ondo Kingdom, met and recalled the bond of friendship between the two ancient kingdoms.

The royal engagement blossomed into a profound moment of fraternity, honour, and the sealing of an agreement to promote their shared cultures and renew the bond between the two ancient kingdoms, threatened lately by the passage of time and modernity.

Addressing the Osemawe and his council, HRM Dr. Elaigwu expressed deep appreciation for the courtesies extended to him, describing the engagement as a rare privilege and a testimony to the enduring nobility of African thrones.

He conveyed warm greetings “from Idoma Kingdom, known also as “the land of the great red earth, and renowned for dignity, courage, hospitality, and deep reverence for cultural heritage.”

Elaigwu thanked His Imperial Majesty for the hospitality extended during his visit, especially at Wesley University, where he was conferred with an honorary Doctorate Degree in Theology.

He recounted his tour of the University immediately after the conferment, noting the impressive progress in the faculties, the disciplined student body, and the focused strategic direction shaping the institution’s growth.

The royal father expressed pride that two illustrious sons of Idoma land, Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche and Professor Samuel Obeka Sunday, lead the institution as Chancellor and Vice Chancellor respectively, observing that the excellence he witnessed bore the unmistakable imprint of their integrity and influence.

The Ochidoma expressed heartfelt appreciation for the chieftaincy honour being prepared for Professor Obeka and remarked, “With a heart full of joy, I acknowledge the distinguished honour you are preparing to bestow upon my son.

By honouring him, you honour not only him but the entire Idoma Kingdom.” He then recalled the admonition extended to the Vice Chancellor after receiving his doctorate, emphasising that a traditional title is “a sacred trust that comes with blessings and responsibilities.”

Dr. Elaigwu stressed that prospective or existing title holders must conduct themselves with dignity, wisdom, discipline, and restraint, fully aware that a royal honour “must never be brought into disrepute.”

He added that the sacred caution applies to everyone privileged to receive honour from a traditional institution, pointing out that every title is not merely for status but “a call for exemplary conduct.”

The monarch finally warned that a title holder, who speaks or acts recklessly risks desecrating the throne that honoured him, insisting that only true character, humility, and disciplined behaviour can sustain the dignity of a title.

The Royal Majesty went on to highlight the deep historical ties between the Idoma and Yoruba people. recounting how his father traded extensively in Yoruba towns and how his mother narrated their long periods of residence in Southwest communities.

These shared memories, he said, reflected the longstanding fraternity, unity, and mutual respect between the two peoples, and he described the meeting as a reaffirmation of unity between two kingdoms with proud histories, strong values, and visionary leadership.

He emphasised their shared commitment to peace, cultural preservation, moral leadership, education, youth empowerment, community development, and national unity and expressed optimism for collaboration in cultural diplomacy, educational partnerships, youth development, traditional governance, peacebuilding, and socio-economic synergy.

In his response, Oba Victor Kiladejo spoke with warmth and gratitude, declaring that the day would be remembered in the royal records of Ondo Kingdom.

According to the Oba, “Today is a day that will go into the record as a good one, a very good one.”

He then made the significant pronouncement that formally sealed the new royal bond by inviting His Royal Majesty “to be the Royal Father of the Day at our Ekimogun Festival slated for 27th December 2025.

It is the beginning of great things to come between our kingdoms,” he concluded.

The Ochidoma, expressing joy and brotherhood, assured His Imperial Majesty that he would gladly honour the invitation to the festival, describing the event as “a very fantastic celebration.”

In a reciprocal gesture, he invited the Osemawe to the forthcoming Idoma cultural festival, stating that his presence would strengthen inter-kingdom friendship and affirm cultural unity.

Both monarchs agreed that the encounter marks the beginning of a deeper, enduring royal partnership capable of enriching their people and reinforcing the moral authority of traditional institutions across Nigeria.

With mutual prayers for peace, prosperity, and stability, the Ochidoma and the Osemawe sealed the renewed fraternity anchored on honour, trust, and the timeless strength of African royalty.

