Hilal Takaful Insurance unveils Hassan Olanrewaju as new MD/CEO

Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Cornerstone Insurance Plc and the pioneer Takaful Insurance company in Nigeria has announced the appointment of Mr. Hassan Olanrewaju as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The appointment is with immediate effective.

The company said that the strategic leadership appointment underscores the company’s commitment to ethical insurance practices, innovation, and participant-focused service delivery.

A Chartered Insurance Professional with over two decades of experience, Mr. Hassan brings a wealth of expertise spanning across technical operations, business development, and strategic management. His career includes leadership roles at Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, Law Union & Rock Plc, and Oceanic Insurance Group, where he consistently delivered growth, operational efficiency, and market expansion. His deep industry insight and proven leadership make him well-suited to advance Hilal Takaful Insurance’s mission of offering ethical, innovative, and customer-focused solutions.

The Board of Hilal Takaful Insurance expressed confidence in the appointment, noting, “We believe Mr. Hassan’s leadership will further strengthen Hilal Takaful’s presence in the Takaful ecosystem, driving greater impact, innovation, and excellence service delivery.”

Mr. Hassan shared his excitement about joining the organization, saying, "It is a privilege to lead Hilal Takaful Insurance at such a defining time. I look forward to working with our dedicated team to enhance our offerings, deliver exceptional value to our participants, and uphold the ethical principles that are the cornerstone of our brand."

About Hilal Takaful:

Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited, formerly known as Cornerstone Takaful Nigeria Limited, pioneered the Takaful insurance landscape in Nigeria, becoming the first composite Takaful Window Operator in 2010 under the authorization of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). The company operates under full licensing and re-certification by NAICOM to provide comprehensive Takaful services, encompassing both Family and General business lines.

With over a decade of experience as a composite Takaful Window Operator, the company said that it is proud to have successfully distributed surplus funds to participants without claims for more than seven years, embodying our commitment to equitable financial participation.

We are dedicated to delivering Takaful solutions that are fully compliant with Shariah principles. Our values of Integrity, Empathy, Professionalism, Innovation, and Team Spirit guide us as we pursue our mission to exceed expectations through tailored, needs-based products and exceptional service. At Hilal Takaful, we strive to be the trusted partner for comprehensive risk protection and financial security.

