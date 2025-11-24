November 24, 2025
Gov Abdulrazaq commends President’s hands-on approach as Eruku 38 regain freedom

by Peter Anayo0138

 

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

 

After many days of hard work by security forces and government representatives, HE AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON) is excited to announce the freedom of 38 persons who were recently abducted in an attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara State.

The Governor says this is wholly due to the hands-on approach of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, who has personally led the efforts to free the abductees.

The abductees were freed on November 23. The Governor is immensely grateful to President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for his direct initiative that made this happen.

The President had called off his scheduled trip to the G20 Meeting in South Africa to attend to security breaches in Kwara and Kebbi States.

He had also directed heightened security deployments to Kwara, in what underlined his firm commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our people and Nigerians as a whole.

The Governor also expressed appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser; the Department of State Services (DSS); the Nigerian Army; Nigerian Intelligence Agency; and, of course, the Nigeria Police, which has graciously deployed four new tactical teams to Kwara State on the directive of the President.

The Governor also thanks members of the security forces across board, thought leaders, religious institutions, and all Kwarans for their support and goodwill since the unfortunate incident.

 

