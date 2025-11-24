FG meets ASUU Monday to avert strike

The Federal Government, through the Yayale Ahmed Renegotiation Committee, has convened meetings for Monday, today, November 24 and Tuesday, November 25, 2025, in a bid to avert the looming strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

A National Executive Council, NEC meeting of the union is expected to be convened by its leadership.

Depending on the outcome of the meeting, the ASUU NEC will decide whether or not to embark on a strike.

A highly placed member of the NEC made this known in an interview with in Abuja.

The NEC member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, blamed the Federal Government for allegedly adopting delay tactics.

“They have convened a meeting for Monday and Tuesday. I believe it’s delay tactics. They are trying to delay us from taking action. After their meeting, we will hold a NEC meeting to decide the next line of action.”

It would be recalled that the ultimatum given by ASUU expired on Saturday.

ASUU had on October 22 suspended its two-week warning strike, granting the Federal Government a one-month window to meet its demands.

Among the demands are the review of the 2009 ASUU–Federal Government agreement, payment of outstanding salaries and earned allowances, and disbursement of the university revitalisation fund.

The union warned that it would resume industrial action without prior notice if no concrete steps were taken within the one-month window.

So far, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has maintained that the government has met the union’s demands.

Speaking to State House correspondents two weeks ago, the minister reiterated the President’s earlier directive that there should be no strike in the nation’s public universities.

Alausa added that negotiations were ongoing and that the government was committed to keeping students in school.

He said, “As I told you, the President has said that he doesn’t want ASUU to go on strike, and we’re doing everything humanly possible to ensure that our students stay in school. The last strike they went on for about six days was not really needed.

“We’re talking to them; we’ve met literally all their requirements. Now we’ve gone back to the negotiation table. We’re talking—as I spoke to the leadership this morning.

“We will resolve this, and part of my visit today (yesterday) here is to also explain where we are with the ASUU strike to Mr. President and to extract more concessions from Mr. President.”

