EU to support Nigeria’s digital initiative with €45 million

The European Union and its partners have announced new steps to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation as stakeholders convened in Kano for the fifth Project Steering Committee meeting of the Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria and the launch of the Women Venture Studio Innovation Hub.

This was contained in a statement released by the EU on Sunday.

Through this initiative, the EU will provide additional funding of €45 million to the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent programme, known as 3MTT.

The 3MTT initiative is a nationwide programme launched in 2023 to equip three million Nigerians with cutting‑edge digital skills such as AI, cybersecurity, and software development.

Speaking at the meeting, Inga Stefanowicz, the EU’s Head of Section for Green and Digital Economy, stressed the importance of ensuring that the digital conversation remains national, not limited to one part of the country. “We do not want this Steering Committee to remain only in Abuja,” she said.

“That is why we have taken it across the country, from Lagos to Ibadan and now Kano. It is essential to recognise the digital transformation happening here in the North alongside progress in other regions of Nigeria.”

Stefanowicz explained that the project forms part of a broader EU digital cooperation package valued at €820 million.

She confirmed that, “By 2025, a further €45 million will support ICT training under the 3MTT initiative, expand nationwide fibre connectivity, and advance digital public infrastructure.

“It has been three years of project implementation. This was the first step. There is still progress ahead”, she said.

Since its inception, the Digital Transformation Centre has provided training and support to over 5,300 Nigerians, including 2,060 women and 795 individuals with disabilities. Beneficiaries have acquired digital skills, gained access to startup support, and received entrepreneurship resources.

The programme is also piloting digital vouchers to help more individuals and businesses obtain essential technology. Additionally, 40 startups and MSMEs have received innovation support, while policy initiatives in four states are contributing to reducing digital gender gaps.

Representing the Director-General of NITDA, Acting Director of Digital Literacy and Capacity Building, Ahmed Tambuwal described the discussions as constructive and strategic.

“We are here to review progress and chart the way ahead,” he said. “We have identified gaps and aligned priorities. Inclusion remains a commitment. We want a digital economy that works for everyone, especially women and persons with disabilities.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2