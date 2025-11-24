Don calls for urgent actions to curb rising Antimicrobial resistance

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Head of the Infectious Diseases Unit at the Centre for Emerging and Reemerging Infectious Disease, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Professor Adekunle Olowe, has raised concerns over the rapid rise of drug-resistant infections, stressing the need for urgent action to prevent a global health crisis.

AMR, an action that occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve and stop responding to medicines designed to kill them.

Olowe in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, in celebration of the World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week, highlighted the critical need for a well-organised, multi-sectoral approach to implement effective antimicrobial control measures.

Olowe, a Professor of Microbiology explained that resistance continues to spread due to overuse and misuse of antimicrobials, poor infection-control practices, weak sanitation systems, and inadequate regulation of antibiotic use in both humans and animals.

According to him, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a global health threat that affects humans, animals, and the environment.

Urgent action is needed to prevent further resistance and protect public health, while awareness and education remain key to promoting responsible antimicrobial use.

“The Culprits behind AMR include Overuse and misuse of antimicrobials in humans and animals, Poor infection control practices, Lack of access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), Inadequate regulation and monitoring of antimicrobial use, among others.

He however, enjoined members of the public to take antibiotics and other antimicrobials only when prescribed by a qualified healthcare professional.

He urged the Governments, research institutions, and the private sector to expand funding for the development of new antibiotics, vaccines, and rapid diagnostic tools, adding that innovation is critical as many existing medicines are becoming ineffective.

He said, “Only use antimicrobials when prescribed by a healthcare professional, and complete the full course of treatment.

Wash hands frequently, and ensure access to clean water and sanitation. Implement infection control measures in healthcare settings and promote vaccination, invest in research and development, and Develop new antimicrobials and diagnostic tools.”

