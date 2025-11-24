November 24, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Deputy Speaker, Kalu condemns abduction of students in Niger Catholic Church

by Peter Anayo0124

 

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has condemned the abduction of scores of students at St. Mary’s Papiri Private Catholic Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Recall that gunmen suspected to be armed bandits stormed the school on Friday and abducted scores of school children.

The Deputy Speaker decried the unhealthy development, describing it as worrisome.

Kalu however encouraged the security agencies to deploy all necessary skills and strategies to rescue the students and apprehend their abductors.

Expressing his sympathy to the Niger State government and the families of the victims, the Deputy Speaker assured them of all legislative support and interventions to help tackle insecurity in the country.

 

