Bauchi govt shuts down all schools with immediate effect over security problems

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Following the security concerns affecting the safety of students, teachers, and school communities across the state.”all schools in Bauchi State have been directed to close with immediate effect .

Bauchi State Government gave the directive through the Ministry of Education in a statement signed by the Information Officer, Jallaludeen Usman, released to the pressmen today.

.

According to the statement,“The Bauchi State Government wishes to notify the general public that all primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions — including Federal Government-owned schools and private schools — are hereby closed with immediate effect.

They said that, “This decision, though difficult, was taken by the Government of Bauchi State after extensive consultations and in response to overwhelming security concerns affecting the safety of students, teachers, and school communities across the state.”

It added, “The government is fully aware of the inconvenience this may cause.

However, the protection of our children remains our highest moral responsibility.

Every student in Bauchi State deserves to learn in an environment that is safe, stable, and free of fear.”

According to the Government, “We therefore call on parents, guardians, school proprietors, and all concerned stakeholders not to panic, but to remain calm and cooperative.”

“The government is working closely with security agencies to address the concerns swiftly and comprehensively, ensuring that normal academic activities resume as soon as it is safe to do so,” it added.

The statement added, “We also urge citizens to remain vigilant. If you see something, say something.

Timely information from the public is crucial in safeguarding our communities.”

The State Government then assured the public that it will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.

