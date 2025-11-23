Wike approves 2024 promotion exercise for over 8,000 FCT workers

November 23, 2025
by Peter Anayo0102

 

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

As part of staff motivation, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, has approved the FCT Civil Service Commission’s request to finalize the 2024 promotion exercise for FCT/FCDA employees across all levels.

Emeka Ezeh, Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, announced on Sunday that over 8,000 civil servants from 165 cadres in the FCT will participate in promotion examinations this week.

The exams, scheduled from November 25 to November 29, 2025, at the National Open University Study Centre in Abuja, will be conducted via Computer-Based Test (CBT), reinforcing the newly introduced digital platform approved by the FCT Minister.

Ezeh noted that the FCT Administration, led by Wike, pioneered the use of CBT for promotions in Nigeria, having approved the promotion of 49 directors who succeeded in the August 2025 exam.

“Recall that the FCT under the leadership of Barr. Nyesom Wike blazed the trail as the first Commission in Nigeria to conduct its promotion by CBT”.

“The Minister had in August 2025, approved the promotion of 49 directors, who were successful in the CBT examination conducted by the Commission.”

 

