Tinubu orders withdrawal of police officers guarding VIPs

November 23, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo0105

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police officers currently providing security for Very Important Persons, VIPs in the country.

Henceforth, police authorities will deploy them to concentrate on their core police duties.

The presidential directive was issued at the security meeting President Tinubu held on Sunday with the Police, Air Force, Army Chiefs and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.

According to the Presidential directive, VIPs who want police protection will now request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Many parts of Nigeria, especially remote areas,  have few policemen at the stations, thus making the task of protecting and defending the people difficult.

In view of the current security challenges facing the country, President Tinubu is desirous of boosting police presence in all communities.

Already, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. The federal government is also collaborating with the states to upgrade police training facilities nationwide.

Sunday’s meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Adeola Ajayi according to a statement issued on Sunday by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

 

