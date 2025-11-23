Students Abduction: Niger State Nass Caucus calls for massive security deployment at various community flashpoints

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The National Assembly Niger State Caucus has expressed deep concern and profound sorrow over the unfortunate kidnapping of students of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Agwara Local Government Area by armed terrorists.

This tragic incident, the group said, is another painful reminder of the severe security challenges confronting our state and our nation.

They said that they stand in full solidarity with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the Government of Niger State, the people of Agwara LGA, the affected families, and the entire citizenry of Niger State at this difficult time.

The federal lawmakers said that their thoughts and prayers are with the innocent children, their parents, teachers, and the entire community traumatized by this senseless act.

It reads: “As representatives of the good people of Niger State in the Senate and House of Representatives, we strongly condemn this criminal attack and reaffirm our collective resolve to work with security agencies and all relevant authorities to ensure the safe and immediate rescue of the abducted students.

No child or community in Niger State should be left at the mercy of terror.

“Insecurity in Niger State and Northern Nigeria

“The incident in Agwara LGA underscores the worsening insecurity plaguing Niger State and many parts of Northern Nigeria. From bandit attacks and mass kidnappings to terrorism and communal violence, the rising wave of insecurity has continued to endanger lives, disrupt livelihoods, and destabilize communities”.

The situation in Niger State, the group said mirrors the broader national security challenge confronting Nigeria.

The caucus said that addressing the security issues in the state and the entire country requires decisive, coordinated, and sustained action at all levels of government

The lawmakers called for an enhanced military and security deployment across flashpoints in Niger State, especially border communities like Agwara and the.​strengthening of intelligence gathering and rapid-response mechanisms to prevent and counter attacks.

They further demanded improved inter-agency collaboration and support for community-based security initiatives.

​Other key demands by the group are greater federal government intervention to reinforce the efforts of state governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and th state government in restoring peace and safety.

The National Assembly caucus said that they remain fully committed to engaging the federal government and security institutions to prioritize Niger State.

They are advocating for increased funding, personnel, and operational capacity for security agencies.

Other key issues include advancing legislative reforms that strengthen Nigeria’s overall security framework and ensuring that the safety of the people remains at the forefront of national discourse.

They call on their constituents to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of ongoing rescue operations by the security agencies.

They further urge security agencies to intensify their efforts to secure the safe return of the students and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Lastly, the caucus prayed that God protects Niger State, safeguard the children, comfort the affected families, and grant lasting peace to Agwara LGA, Niger State, and the Nigerian federation

The release was issued by the three members of the Senate Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa,Sen. Abubakar Sani Bello and Sen. Peter A. Jiya and ten members of the House Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba Hon. Shehu Saleh Rijau, Hon. Abdullahi, Mamudu, Hon Saidu Musa Abdullahi, Hon. Jafaru Mohamme, Hon Yusuf Kure Baraje, Hon Joshua Audu Gana, Hon. Ismaila Musa Modibbo,Hon Adamu Tankoa and Hon. Abubakar Abdu Buba.

