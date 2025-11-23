Rear Admiral Zego expresses confidence in Nigeria’s defence strategy to surmount security challenges

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rear Admiral Haruna Zego, outgoing Commandant of the Nigeria Naval College (NNC) in Rivers State, has expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to surmount its security challenges, citing the innovative readiness of security agencies.

Zego made the position during a farewell ceremony organized in his honor by the college, at Ebubu, Eleme local government area of the state.

He acknowledged the volatile and complex nature of evolving challenges of national security and assured on innovative readiness by the security agencies towards addressing them.

He commended various initiatives deployed by his predecessors whose ideas he said have continued to remodel, modify and support value addition for Cadets and officers of the college.

Zego who assumed office in Feb. 2025 as the 25th Commandant of the college, said he had dedicated his brief stay to grooming officers.

This, he said, would enable them to convincingly combat the evolving nature of the country’s security challenges

Recounting the various training programs that further equipped officers, he noted that between July and Sept. 2025, the college successfully conducted the Leadership and management package for 120 Sub-Lieutenants.

He said that the college also provided a technical course for 104 cadets from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to further strengthen the security viability of the country.

“The strategy which deals with land based operations has exposed cadets to contemporary operational challenges geared towards preparing them to confront asymmetric warfare challenges,”

“Based on feedbacks from the field, I take pride in saying that these young officers who also benefited from these strategic trainings are doing well in their respective units,” he added.

